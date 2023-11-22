Netgear Black Friday sale takes $300 off our top mesh router

The holiday season is in full swing. While a new mesh router may not be high on your holiday shopping list, now is the time to buy as we have an exclusive discount on one of the best mesh routers we've tested.

For a limited time, you can get the Netgear Orbi 960 3-Pack on sale for $1,199 at Netgear via exclusive coupon "BFCM10". That's $300 off and the best price we've seen for this premium mesh router. The coupon can be used on any Orbi 960 Series (whether it's a satellite/router/or bundle). It's one of the best Netgear promo codes and Black Friday deals we've seen.

Netgear Orbi 960 3-Pack: was $1,499 now $1,199 @ Netgear

Editor's Choice! The Netgear Orbi 960 (RBKE963B) is quite possibly the fastest mesh-router system on the planet. It's also the most expensive mesh kit around and makes sense only for customers who have gigabit broadband connections and enormous homes. In our Netgear Orbi 960 review, we said it's the best-performing, most capable and secure mesh system available today. Use coupon "BFCM10" to save $300 and knock its price to $1,199.

Price check: $1,449 @ Amazon

The Netgear Orbi 960 holds a spot in our list of the best mesh routers. It's our favorite overall router. In our Netgear Orbi Wi-Fi 6E (RBKE963) review, we said it's far and away the best system available today. If you can afford it and live in a big enough home, it'll satisfy your need for speed completely.

