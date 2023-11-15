My favorite PS5 games are on sale for Black Friday — 9 deals I recommend

The PS5 turns three years old this month. This means it’s old enough to have built up a sizeable library of excellent titles, and the Black Friday sales are here to discount a bunch of these best PS5 games.

Whether you’ve just upgraded to a shiny new PS5 Slim console, or you were an early adopter who’s been on the PS5 train since launch, there are plenty of Black Friday PS5 deals you won’t want to miss here. Right now, loads of my favorite games are on sale including The Last of Us Part 1, Elden Ring and Lies of P.

Don’t forget that the PlayStation Store will be running its own Black Friday sale which is scheduled to start on Friday (Nov. 17). We’ll be bringing you the highlights of that sale once it's live, but until then let’s dive into the best Black Friday deals on PS5 games you can shop right now.

Best Black Friday PS5 game deals right now

The Last of Us Part 1: was $69 now $40 @ Amazon

The Last of Us Part 1 is a full remake of the original game designed to take full advantage of the PS5. Experience Joel and Ellie's cross-country journey like you never have before with across-the-board visual and gameplay improvements. The game's DLC chapter Left Behind is also included and has also been graphically overhauled.

Elden Ring: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

A collaboration between developer FromSoftware, the creators of Dark Souls, and acclaimed fantasy author George R. R. Martin, Elden Ring is a stunning open-world action RPG where every victory is hard-fought. You'll die frequently, but the sense of satisfaction that comes after downing a hulking boss after dozens of defeats is practically unmatched in all of gaming.

Assassin's Creed Mirage: was $49 now $39 @ Amazon

Pitched as a return to the franchise's roots, Assassin's Creed Mirage ditches the RPG bloat of the most recent AC games in the form of a smaller, more focused experience. You play Basim, a petty thief turned master assassin in 9th-century Baghdad. With a vibrant city to explore and a list of targets to eliminate, Assassin's Creed Mirage is exactly what the series needed in 2023.

Demon's Souls: was $69 now $39 @ Amazon

Demon's Souls was one of the first games on PS5, and it's still one of the best almost three years later. In this ultra-difficult action/RPG, you'll create a character and set out to conquer the deadly dungeons and towering bosses of Boletaria. You may have already played this game on the PS3, but the remake is much smoother.

Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection: was $49 now $33 @ Amazon

Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection packages together Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. Both games have been remastered for the PS5 sporting improved framerate, boosted texture quality and faster loading times. Both games were already a must-play on PS4, but with these next-gen improvements, this collection is utterly essential.

Lies of P: was $59 now $56 @ Amazon

I know this is just a small $3 discount, but Lies of P is my personal GOTY and is a steal even at full price. If you're unfamiliar, it's a new entry in the Soulslike genre that challenges players to explore its nightmarish world and vanquish horrifying enemies. Master fast-paced combat, and craft your perfect loadout, as you delve deeper into the sinister world of Krat as a puppet come to life.

EA Sports FC 24: was $69 now $34 @ Amazon

The most popular soccer simulator on the planet returns under a new name as the FIFA franchise becomes EA Sports FC 24. Utilizing a new animation system, FC 24 offers a more realistic version of the beautiful game than ever. Plus, it packs all the modes you'd expect including offline career mode and the persistently popular Ultimate Team online mode.

Gran Turismo 7: was $69 now $41 @ Amazon

PlayStation's best-selling driving simulation series takes realism to a whole new level in this seventh mainline installment. The power of the PS5 is fully utilized by Gran Turismo 7 to bring players an authentic driving experience that is practically unparalleled. Plus, the game now packs full PSVR 2 support via a free in-game update.