My favorite Black Friday camera deal just got even better — get $635 off the Sony A7 III right now

Black Friday deals have arrived, and we're seeing some awesome Black Friday camera deals from lots of manufacturers. Sony is no exception, and there are some great discounts to be had on its epic cameras.

Right now, the Sony A7 III is $635 off at Walmart. That's over 30% discount and the lowest we've ever seen this camera. This camera was already $500 off at Amazon — that was the lowest we'd ever seen it go. That was already my favorite camera deal of the Black Friday sales, but this price is even better.

Despite not being the latest entry into the Alpha 7 full-frame mirrorless lineup, the A7 III is still an awesome camera in 2023. In fact, I owned this camera myself for a couple of years and it was hands down the best camera I've ever owned. At this massive discount, there's never been a better time to grab this camera.

Sony A7 III: was $1,999 now $1,364 @ Walmart

It isn't the newest member of Sony's A7 lineup of full-frame mirrorless cameras, but that doesn't mean the A7 III isn't a phenomenal camera in 2023. Packing a 24.2MP 35mm full frame sensor, this camera produces beautiful images even in low light. It also features Sony's legendary autofocus with detection and tracking capabilities, plus excellent battery life. The best deal we've ever seen on this camera was $500 off earlier in Black Friday sales. At this even lower price, there's never been a better time to buy this camera.

Price check: $1,498 @ Amazon

As the cameras editor here at Tom's Guide, I get to use and test the best mirrorless cameras around, so I'm no stranger to powerful cameras like the newer Sony A7 IV. Trust me when I say that the A7 III, despite being released in 2018, is still an epic camera in 2023, with enough performance and features to make it a viable camera for semi-professional and even professional photographers.

In fact, I actually owned this camera when I was doing paid photography work, and to this day it's the most technically proficient camera I've owned. I only sold it in 2021 when I stopped my paid photography work and downgraded to more enthusiast-tier cameras — I simply didn't need all the professional features of the A7 III. If I needed to go back to paid work though, the A7 III would still be more than enough for me.

This deal is well worth snapping up, because at this price it's difficult to get as much camera for your money as the A7 III offers. It features a 24.2MP full frame sensor, which excels in low light, delivering clean images even at high ISO values. If you're currently using a camera with a smaller sensor, such as APS-C format, you'll definitely notice the added performance in low light by stepping up to full frame. The larger sensor and frame will also give you more control over depth of field, which will better suit portraiture and creative photography than a camera with a smaller sensor.

The A7 III features 4K video recording, plus Sony's ferocious autofocusing system, which can detect and track faces, eyes and animals, so your shots are always in perfect focus. One of the key upgrades that the A7 III has over its predecessor (the Sony A7 II) is its battery, which is a huge step up from earlier models and should last a casual user all day.

If you're coming from a camera without lots of assignable function buttons, you'll also appreciate just how many customization options the A7 III gives you. There are several assignable Fn buttons, while many other buttons can be remapped completely, so you can have all your most-used settings at your fingertips.

So what does the newer A7 IV have that the A7 III doesn't? Well, a higher resolution 33MP sensor for one, as well as an upgraded AF system and a simplified menu. But, if you're not a pro, those things probably won't matter as much, and the A7 III should still be more than powerful enough for everything you can throw at it.

Grab this deal while you can, and stay locked to Tom's Guide for coverage of all the best offers.