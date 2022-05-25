Memorial Day laptop deal: MacBook Air M1 just crashed to $899

Memorial Day laptop deals are really heating up as we get close to one of the biggest retailer holidays of the year. The continued popularity of at-home working and learning means that laptops continue to be in high demand, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still save big on some of the best laptops on the market.

Case in point, right now you can get an Apple MacBook Air M1 for just $899 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That’s $100 off its standard retail price of $999, it’s not quite an all-time low price but it’s the best deal we’ve seen in the run-up to Memorial Day. Best Buy is also offering the same price (opens in new tab) on the latest model of MacBook Air.

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Air M1: was $999 now $899 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The 2020 Apple MacBook Air is one of the best laptops Apple has ever made. It was the first machine to feature Apple's new M1 chip, and it astounded us with its power. Seriously, for a laptop this thin and light, it can take on much heavier machines. MacBook Air laptops are on sale for $899 on Amazon, and Best Buy (opens in new tab) is also offering the same deal.

We rank the Apple MacBook Air M1 as one of the best laptops you can buy right now. The addition of Apple’s own M1 chip was a real game-changer, improving performance across the board. Plus, this super-charged laptop still comes in a thin, light and ultra-portable package as you’d expect from a MacBook.

In our Editor’s Choice review, we were most impressed with its remarkably fast performance, strong legacy app support, lengthy 14-hour battery life, comfy magic keyboard and exceptional HD webcam. Our reviewer said: “For those who live and work in the Apple ecosystem, the new MacBook Air is the easiest buying decision you've had in ages.”

The one downside is the MacBook Air's lack of ports. It has just 2 Thunderbolt 3 USB 4 ports, and a headphone jack. However, other features, like the MacBook's strong speakers and beautiful display, do more than make up for this disappointment. Plus, you can always snag a USB hub to make these port problems practically irrelevant.

This is easily one of the strongest Memorial Day laptop deals we’ve seen so far this year, and we don’t expect many sales that will top this even as we get closer to the day itself. If you want to browse more deals on Apple products, make sure to check out our roundup of the best Memorial Day Apple deals for discounts on iPhones, iPads, AirPods and more.