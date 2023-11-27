Mattress Firm launches flash sale on Serta, BeautyRest and Zinus — Cyber Monday only

There's still time to bag yourself a top-rated new mattress at a super cheap price this Cyber Monday thanks to a flash sale at Mattress Firm. The mattress retailer has announced new bigger savings on select mattress brands including Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest and Serta, and the extra savings are bigger than on Black Friday. That makes these Cyber Monday mattress deals your best chance to save big on a comfy new bed from a well-known brand.

We’ve scoured the best mattress deals at Mattress Firm to help you sleep soundly and save money. The Beautyrest BR800 13.5" Plush Pillow Top Mattress is our favorite deal, you can get this queen-size Beautyrest bed from just $489 at Mattress Firm, which not only is 60% off the regular price but it’s also $309 cheaper than buying it from BeautyRest directly.

The Mattress Firm sale is set to end tonight, so you'll need to move fast if any of the below appeal to you. Here are our three favorite deals in the new Mattress Firm flash sale...

Serta Perfect Sleeper

Was: $1,299.99

Now: $939 at Mattress Firm

Saving: Up to $814 This memory foam mattress is perfect for side sleepers who want to feel like they are being cradled in all the right places. It’s great for hot sleepers who will keep cool thanks to the Cool Twist Gel comfort foam that will keep you warm and cozy in the winter but pull heat away from the body in the hotter months. You can get this mattress in a queen size for a great price of $939.99, saving you a whopping $560. And that’s not all, if you purchase this mattress via Mattress Firm during their Cyber Monday sale, you will also get a free adjustable bed frame on any queen costing more than $499 or king costing more than $599 by using the code ELEVATE. This mattress also benefits from a 120-night sleep trial and free delivery.

Beautyrest BR800 13.5" Plush Pillow Top Mattress

Was: $919

Now: from $369 at Mattress Firm

Saving: Up to $900 This mattress offers a cloud-like experience for all side sleepers. It has pocketed coil springs that move naturally with your body to offer support and reduce movement for a perfect night’s sleep. Couples will love this mattress because of its superior motion. And for anyone with aches and pains, the gel memory foam layer will offer soft support right where it's needed. This mattress is on for an amazing deal, but you’ve got to be super quick because we’ve not seen it any cheaper than this. You can get the Beautyrest BR800 13.5" Plush Pillow Top Mattress at Mattress Firm for a crazy $730 discount. That means a queen mattress will cost you just $489.99 (was $1,219). If you purchase a king size in this mattress, you will not only get 60% off with it costing $599 instead of $1,499, but you can also bag yourself a free adjustable base with the code ELEVATE.