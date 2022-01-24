MacBook Air M1 on sale for just $849 today at Amazon

The end of the month may be drawing near, but that doesn't mean January sales are slowing — you can save big right now on one of the best laptops on the market.

For a limited time, you can get a 2020 Apple MacBook Air M1 for just $849 on Amazon . The retailer has discounted the laptop to $899, but click the on-page coupon (underneath the price) to save an extra $49 and pay just $849 at final checkout. (Deal is for the gold model only). By comparison, B&H Photo has the MacBook Air M1 on sale for $899.

2020 Apple MacBook Air (Gold): was $999 now $849 @ Amazon

The 2020 Apple MacBook Air is one of the best laptops Apple has ever made. It was the first machine to feature Apple's new M1 chip, and it astounded us with its power. Seriously, for a laptop this thin and light, it can take on much heavier machines. MacBook Air laptops are on sale for $899 on Amazon, with the Gold color offering a discount of an extra $49 off at checkout.

The 2020 Apple MacBook Air M1 is one of the best laptops on the market right now. The addition of the M1 chip was a big deal, improving the optimization of macOS software and hardware, and putting a super-charged laptop in a thin, light, and portable package.

This MacBook is the perfect work station for anyone who loves Apple's clean and creative OS. It performs remarkably well, with a comfortable keyboard, great HD webcam and an amazing 14-hour battery life to boot.

The one downside is the MacBook Air's lack of ports. It has just 2 Thunderbolt 3 USB 4 ports, and a headphone jack. However, other features, like the MacBook's strong speakers and beautiful display, make this hard to complain about.

This deal is for the 256GB model in Gold, but you can pick up the MacBook Air M1 in Silver or Space Gray for $899 if you don't mind shelling out a little more. In addition, the 512GB model is on sale for $1,149 if you're hankering for some extra storage. This deal sees one of our favourite laptops at a big discount, so don't hang about if you'd like to pick one up.