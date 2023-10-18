Lululemon Black Friday deals — 5 best early sales you can shop right now

If you’ve been waiting for Black Friday deals to invest in a pair of the best lululemon leggings, or you have your heart set on the Scuba hoodie of your dreams, we’ve got good news. While you still have a few weeks to wait for the official Black Friday Lululemon sale, the brand has dropped several early deals in its ongoing We Made Too Much sale. To save you from scrolling, I’ve hand-picked my favorite deals below, but keep an eye on this page, as I’ll be updating this page as we get nearer the event.

Will lululemon have a Black Friday sale, and when will it be?

The Canadian athleisurewear brand has confirmed it’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale will return in 2023, giving you the chance to nab some expensive gym kit at a fraction of the price. Last year, Lululemon had discounts of up to 50% on some of it’s most popular items, including it’s buttery-soft Align leggings, and sports kit for both men and women.

This year, Black Friday falls on November 24, with sales running throughout the weekend to Cyber Monday on November 27.

What are the best early Black Friday deals to shop?

Looking to upgrade your gym kit early? Here’s the best early deals to shop in the Lululemon We Made Too Much sale:

Align leggings: was $98 now $39 @ Lululemon

Lululemon is famous for its buttery-soft leggings and the Align are the best of the best. With a high waistband to keep everything tucked in as you move, and a fabric that sits soft against the skin, these are super comfortable for everyday wear, yoga, and Pilates classes. The best part? They are in the sale, although you’ll need to look through the different colors and lengths in your size to find the cheapest deal.

Swiftly Tech Racerback Tank Top 2.0: was $59 now $39 @ Lululemon

Designed for running and training, this tank top is super lightweight and breathable. This shorter length sits on your waistband, so it won’t bunch or ride up during long runs or on race day. Available on sale in a number of different colors and sizes for $39.

Align Tank Top: was $68 now $39 @ Lululemon

This super-soft, super-comfortable tank top has a built-in bra for light support during hikes, Pilates, and yoga classes. It’s soft and sweat-wicking and comes in several different colorways to suit every style. It’s also slightly cropped to allow you to move through different yoga poses.

Align V-Neck Bra: was $58 now $39 @ Lululemon

This lightweight, soft bra, offers a light support for A/B cups, making it best suited to yoga and Pilates workouts, or hikes. We love the v-neckline, which is super flattering, and the soft fabric, which doesn’t rub or chafe against the skin. The bra is now on sale in several different colors, with the cheapest being $39.