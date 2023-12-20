Last chance! Ninja AF101 air fryer drops to its lowest price ever and arrives by Christmas

If you're looking for a deal on one of the best air fryers on the market, the Ninja AF101 air fryer has just dropped to its all-time lowest price and ships in time for Christmas.

Right now, the Ninja AF101 air fryer is just $74 at Amazon. That's $55 off of its normal price and even cheaper than we saw in November's Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. This compact air fryer is extremely fast and comes loaded with four cook functions making it one of the best Christmas deals you can get.

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer: was $129 now $74 @ Amazon

The Ninja AF101 Air Fryer comes with a four-quart capacity which is ideal to cook for a small family. In addition to its small footprint, it can roast, reheat and dehydrate delicious meals in less time. It has a dishwasher safe non-stick basket and crisper plate that can easily hold up to 2 pounds of French fries or other tasty foods.

Price check: $79 @ Best Buy

The AF101 is one of the few air fryers that uses ceramic for its nonstick coating which improves durability. Its 4-quart basket capacity is plenty enough to warm up multiple cuts of meat or up to two pounds of sides like mozzarella sticks. Ninja's oven is focused on reducing your time spent cooking with easy-to-use controls and rapid pre-heating.

You simply punch in a temperature and time on its digital display, drop in your ingredients, and give the basket a shake to flip your food halfway through the cook. There's no need to use oil at all, but even if you do use a bit fried foods like french fries still come out with significantly less fat content than if they were deep fried. Both the basket and crisper plater are dishwasher safe for easy cleaning once you've prepared your meal.

At its all-time low price of $74 this air fryer is the best option for most people. Larger households or those who want to cook their proteins and sides at the same time may want to checkout its big brother the Ninja DZ550 ($129, Amazon). This model is on sale for 48% off and has two individual 5-quart baskets that can fit more food and cook at different settings simultaneously.

