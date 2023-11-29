5 best Cyber Monday TV deals you can still get now

Cyber Monday has come and gone, but don't fret. There's still time to score the TV deal of your dreams. Whether you're looking for the latest OLED or a budget-friendly model, I've found some great options from Amazon and Best Buy.

Case in point, the Roku 65-inch Plus Series 4K QLED TV is $599 at Best Buy. This deal slashes the price of our best budget TV. Or, the incredible LG 65-inch C3 OLED 4K OLED TV is $1,596 at Amazon. This is the best mid-range OLED TV we've reviewed and it's currently $1,000 off its original asking price.

Keep scrolling for my favorite TV deals that are still available post-Cyber Monday.

Last-chance Cyber Monday TV deals — Best deals now

TCL 55" Q6 4K QLED TV: was $499 now $349 @ Amazon

The new TCL Q6 4K QLED TV is a budget TV with plenty of great features. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10+/HDR10/HLG support, DTS Virtual: X audio, built-in Chromecast, and Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility. Although the display is just 60Hz natively, Game Accelerator 120 allows for 120Hz VRR at a lower resolution. You also get Dolby Atmos and eARC support.

Price check: $349 @ Best Buy | $448 @ Walmart

Roku TV 65" Plus Series 4K QLED TV: was $699 now $599 @ Best Buy

Editor's Choice! The Roku Plus Series is an outstanding value. In our Roku Plus Series 4K QLED TV review, we said it offers a great smart interface, HDR color and excellent sound at an affordable price. It features a QLED screen along with full array local dimming. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant support, and four HDMI ports. Gamers take note that while it's reliable for casual play, you only get a 60Hz screen and no HDMI 2.1 support.

Samsung 65” QN90C QLED 4K TV: was $2,797 now $1,697 @ Amazon

The Samsung QN90C Neo QLED offers best-in-class HDR brightness and excellent overall performance. This TV has HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG support, a 120Hz refresh rate and 4 HDMI ports (two are HDMI 2.1 ports). Also included are Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and SmartThings integration. In our QN90C review, we called it "one of the top sets we’ve seen this year."