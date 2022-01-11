Ninja Nutri-Blender just dropped to $39 in this January sale

January sales have seen big discounts on lots of great products — and that includes this great Ninja Nutri-Blender. If you’re looking for a tasty and convenient way to shake up your new year, this deal is for you.

Right now the Ninja Nutri-Blender is just $39 at Walmart . This blender is the perfect way to quickly create smoothies and shakes, and for a limited time you’ll save $20 off its usual cost.

This 600-watt blender can easily blend fruits, veggies, and ice into delicious drinks. You can blend straight into the 20 oz Ninja To-Go cups, then simply snap on a Spout Lid to enjoy your smoothies and shakes on the go. Also included is a Ninja recipe guide to help you make the most of your blender.

This blender is simple but effective — it’s small, meaning it won’t hog space on your counter, and specialises in making great smoothies and shakes in as little as 30 seconds. This is a great buy if you want to be able to make quick drinks without worrying about storing lots of attachments and complicated cleanup.

This is great if you’re just looking to make yourself a drink in the morning, or when you get back from a run. But if you want to make larger drinks, or make dishes like soups that serve more than one or two people, you may need to choose a blender with a larger capacity. Try checking out our list of the best blenders for more help.

The Ninja Nutri-Blender gets its name from its nutrient extraction system — the Pro Extractor Blades quickly and easily break down fruits, vegetables, and ice, while extracting the important vitamins and other nutrients from the ingredients. Not only will your drinks be cheaper and more convenient than your average smoothie, they’ll be healthier too.