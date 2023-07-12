I'm a personal trainer — and these are the 5 best fitness Prime Day deals

Prime Day is here again, and there are plenty of Prime Day deals to be found on Amazon. I often tell clients that less is more when building strength and muscle — you don’t need loads of equipment, so check these fitness deals out below.

Stocking up on the best home gym equipment could get pricey, but you only need some basic tools to help you strengthen your muscles without the gym. Getting more creative with your home gym set-up also translates to on-the-go workouts on vacation or in your local park.

For example, the best-rated Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells are now $549 now $313 @ Amazon That's a 43% discount on these popular dumbbells.

So, why not save some dollars this Prime Day by cashing on the deals below? I’ve sifted tons of deals to bring my favorite fitness picks to help you build strength and muscle right now. Here are my top five Prime Day deals for strength training.

Top 5 Prime Day fitness deals

Optimum Nutrition protein powder: was $45 now $29 @ Amazon

The world's best selling Optimum Nutrition protein powder is now available with 36% off during Prime Day. If you put the time in during gym workouts, help muscles recover and grow with Gold Standard 100% whey protein powder. 24g of protein per serving to help build and maintain muscle, 5.5g of naturally occurring branched chain amino acids (BCAA) and 11g of naturally occurring essential amino acids (EAAs) per serving.

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells was $549 now $313 @ Amazon

Our favorite adjustable dumbbells are now just $313 with 43% off during Prime Day deals. These hugely popular weights replace 15 sets of dumbbells, ranging from 5 to 52.5 lb with the turn of a dial. Access the JRNY Mobile-Only membership free for 2 months with your purchase. Check out our full Bowflex dumbbells review here.

HPYGN Heavy Resistance Bands was $80 now $59 @ Amazon

Resistance bands are deceivingly effective at testing muscular strength. This heavy set ranges between 300 to 360 lbs, and includes foam handles, 1 x door anchor, 2 x ankle straps 1 x carrying bag-for storage and a workout guide. Made from heavy-duty material and natural rubber that boasts excellent durability and stretchiness.

EnterSports ab wheel and strength set was $40 now $22 @ Amazon

This ab wheel set includes push-up bars, knee pads and resistance bands to increase the intensity on your resistance style workouts. Save 43% during Prime Day deals for a limited time. Easy assembly and just as easy to store, you don't need much else to train your abs when you've got this kit. Includes exercise guide.