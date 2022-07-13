I test fitness gear for a living, and this $15 Lululemon dupe is a killer Prime Day deal

As Tom's Guide's fitness editor, I spend 90% of my life wearing gym gear, so I know what I’m looking for when it comes to lycra. I don’t want leggings that’ll ride up when I’m running, or roll down when I’m practicing my downward dog pose. I can’t bear it when kit bobbles, shrinks, or stinks after a couple of washes, and don’t get me started on bras that are near impossible to get out of once they are wet.

With all of that in mind, I’m here to bring you the one deal I did shop this Amazon Prime Day — unfortunately, it wasn’t one of the best treadmills or best exercise bikes , (my boyfriend already moans that I’m turning the spare room into a gym and sometimes it’s best to pick your battles), it was, however a Lululemon dupe for just $15 at Amazon (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) The Gym People Women’s Longline Sports Bra: was $21 now $15 @ Amazon

(opens in new tab)No, your eyes aren’t deceiving you, this looks exactly like the Lululemon Align tank which costs $68. It’s got an in-built bra, it’s sweat-wicking, and it’s available in 14 different colors. There’s also a patterned version, which has the same animal print we saw at Lulu last season. Grab it while you can! (I’ve already bought it in two colors).

I live in my Lululemon Align tank, but with 20,000 reviews and an average rating of 4.5 stars, I’ve been tempted in by this dupe. While the description says it’s suited for running, fitness, and yoga, from looking at the tank, I’d say the sports bra wouldn’t be supportive enough for high-impact activities for women bigger than perhaps an A cup. Wearing the wrong support risks damaging your breast’s Cooper's Ligaments, which can lead to sagging in the long run. So it’s a good idea to shop for a high-impact sports bra if you are heading out for a run.

That said, for yoga and hiking, the tank has an in-built bra, which has removable padding (thank goodness). Personally, this is the first thing that goes in the bin whenever I buy activewear, as I can’t deal with it bunching up or moving in the washing machine, but if you do like the extra coverage, you’ll find it here.

Looking at the reviews, if you want a snugger fit, it’s a good idea to size down a little, so as a 32C, I added an XS to my basket. The tanks have a handy fit guide on Amazon, so grab a tape measure and take a look at it if you’re not sure.

For $15, I’m expecting these might not last as long as the Lululemon version, which I’ve had for years, but who knows, maybe they’ll become a go-to in my workout wardrobe. Any excuse not to wear clothes with a proper waistband, right?