I test coffee makers for a living — here are 5 Black Friday deals I’d buy

It seems everywhere you look, there are Black Friday deals to be had. Coffee makers in particular are seeing some generous discounts, with names such as Keurig, Nespresso and De'Longhi spotted in the sales. And these are some of the best reductions I’ve seen in the three years that I’ve covered Black Friday, but which are the best?

I’ve covered 5 of my favorite Black Friday coffee maker deals below. Not only are the discounts high — these are machines with premium features, so you get the best bang for your buck. Here are the best coffee maker Black Friday deals you can buy right now.

5 Black Friday coffee maker deals I’d buy

Keurig K-Express: was $59 now $35 @ Walmart

SELLING OUT FAST! At just $35, this is one of the cheapest coffee makers I’ve ever seen. The K-Express comes with 6, 8, and 10-oz brew options as well as low water and descale indicators. The 36-oz water tank is removable for easy filling and it’s very compact in design, measuring just 11.3 x 6.5 x 12.2”. Colors are selling out fast though, with only red, teal and white remaining at the time of writing.

Cuisinart Coffee Maker SS-16: was $199 now $139 @ Amazon

Whether you want to brew a single cup of coffee or a full carafe, this Cuisinart machine can facilitate. It can pour 4, 6, 8, 10 and 12-oz from a single pod, as well as up to 12 cups via the glass carafe. Useful functions include a ‘bold’ setting to increase flavor, and ‘over ice’ for optimal settings when making iced coffee. You can even adjust the water temperature for the carafe. It’s now the cheapest it’s ever been.

Nespresso VertuoPlus by De'Longhi with Milk Frother: was $219 now $153 @ Amazon

While it’s $4 short of being the cheapest it's ever been, at $153, this deal is still great value for money. The VertuoPlus uses a centrifugal brewing system with pod barcode reading for optimal processing every time. It can produce four cup sizes (including single and double espresso), and features a milk frother, so you can craft lattes and cappuccinos. A starter set of Nespresso capsules is included too. Read our full Nespresso Vertuo Plus review.

Café Smart Drip 10-Cup Coffee Maker with WiFi: was $279 now $179 @ Best Buy

CHEAPEST PRICE EVER! For a sophisticated and modern design, you can now get this Café coffee maker with a $100 discount, bringing it to the cheapest price ever. With Wi-Fi connectivity, you can adjust the temperature and strength of the coffee precisely, or set it to automatically brew when you want based on your preferred settings. You can use voice control too via Alexa and Google Home.