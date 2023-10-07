I review tablets for a living — 5 iPad Prime Day deals I recommend now

Amazon Prime Big Deals Days are happening on October 10 and 11, but the online retail giant is already slashing prices. If you’re hunting for an iPad, now’s the time to get one (or more) at a lower cost than normal. But which iPad should you get? I’m here to help.
I review the best iPads for Tom’s Guide, so I know exactly which Apple tablets to recommend to people. All the main iPad models are now on sale, so it shouldn’t be difficult to find an Apple tablet. Whether you’re interested in the diminutive iPad mini or the enormous iPad Pro 12.9-inch, you can take advantage of some great deals.
I’ll update this page with additional sales as we head closer to October 10, but for now, here are the 5 best iPad Amazon Prime Big Deals Days happening right now.
10.2" iPad (9th Gen/Wi-Fi/64GB): was $329 now $269 @ Amazon
The 10.2-inch 9th Gen iPad features Apple's A13 Bionic CPU, a 12MP front camera, and 64GB of storage (instead of 32GB like its predecessor). You also get support for Center Stage, which uses machine learning to adjust the front-facing camera during FaceTime video calls. Check out our iPad (2021) review for more info. Note: The 256GB model is also on sale for $389 at Amazon ($80 off).
Price check: $279 @ Walmart | $269 @ Best Buy
8.3" iPad mini 6: was $499 now $469 @ Amazon
The iPad mini boasts the same modern design as the iPad Pro and iPad Air, and charges via USB-C, just like those tablets and Apple's MacBooks. Click the on-page coupon for the full discount. Check out our full iPad mini 6 review.
Price check: $499 @ Best Buy | $469 @ Walmart
10.9" iPad Air (Wi-Fi/64GB): was $599 now $499 @ Amazon
Editor's choice: The 2022 iPad Air is powered by Apple's M1 processor, which features an 8-core CPU that delivers up to 60% faster performance than the previous-gen iPad Air. Other new features include a 12MP ultra-wide front camera that supports Center Stage and 5G support (cellular models only). The tablet features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display (2360 x 1640), 12MP wide (rear) camera, USB-C charging, and Magic Keyboard support.
Price check: $499 @ Best Buy | $559 @ Walmart
12.9" iPad Pro 2022 (WiFi/128GB): was $1,099 now $1,049 @ Amazon
Lowest price! The 12.9-inch iPad Pro is Apple's top tablet. In our iPad Pro 2022 review we called it an all-around great tablet that delivers solid performance, a handy new Apple Pencil Hover feature, and excellent video quality. It features Apple's latest M2 CPU, 12.9-inch 2732 x 2048 Liquid XDR display with ProMotion (120Hz), Apple Pencil 2/Magic Keyboard/Smart Keyboard Folio support, and works with Apple Pencil hover, which lets you see a preview of your mark before you make it. You also get 12MP wide and 10MP ultra-wide cameras and a 12MP TrueDepth front camera.
Price check: $1,049 @ B&H Photo | $1,059 @ Best Buy
11" iPad Pro 2021 (WiFi + Cellular/128GB): was $999 now $699 @ Amazon
Huge price drop! The 11-inch iPad Pro from 2021 might not be the latest model but it still packs a serious punch thanks to its powerful M1 chip. This tablet features an 11-inch 2,388 x 1,668 display Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, 128GB of storage, a 12MP Wide camera, 10MP Ultra Wide camera and 5G support. This is an excellent deal for $300 off.