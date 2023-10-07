I review tablets for a living — 5 iPad Prime Day deals I recommend now

Amazon Prime Big Deals Days are happening on October 10 and 11, but the online retail giant is already slashing prices. If you’re hunting for an iPad, now’s the time to get one (or more) at a lower cost than normal. But which iPad should you get? I’m here to help.

I review the best iPads for Tom’s Guide, so I know exactly which Apple tablets to recommend to people. All the main iPad models are now on sale, so it shouldn’t be difficult to find an Apple tablet. Whether you’re interested in the diminutive iPad mini or the enormous iPad Pro 12.9-inch, you can take advantage of some great deals.

I’ll update this page with additional sales as we head closer to October 10, but for now, here are the 5 best iPad Amazon Prime Big Deals Days happening right now.

12.9" iPad Pro 2022 (WiFi/128GB): was $1,099 now $1,049 @ Amazon

Lowest price! The 12.9-inch iPad Pro is Apple's top tablet. In our iPad Pro 2022 review we called it an all-around great tablet that delivers solid performance, a handy new Apple Pencil Hover feature, and excellent video quality. It features Apple's latest M2 CPU, 12.9-inch 2732 x 2048 Liquid XDR display with ProMotion (120Hz), Apple Pencil 2/Magic Keyboard/Smart Keyboard Folio support, and works with Apple Pencil hover, which lets you see a preview of your mark before you make it. You also get 12MP wide and 10MP ultra-wide cameras and a 12MP TrueDepth front camera.

Price check: $1,049 @ B&H Photo | $1,059 @ Best Buy