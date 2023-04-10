I bought the AirPods Pro 2 and they just crashed to their lowest price ever at Amazon

The AirPods Pro 2 are not only one of the best wireless earbuds on the market, but they're also the best workout buds I've used. They offer solid active noise cancellation (ANC), deliver great overall sound, and they're comfortable to wear.

For a limited time, you can get the AirPods Pro 2 are $199 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's $50 off and one of the best AirPods deals I've seen. (It's also their lowest price to date).

(opens in new tab) AirPods Pro 2 (2022): was $249 now $199 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The AirPods Pro 2 pack Apple's new H2 chip to provide 2x more noice cancellation than their predecessors. They also offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said they take everything we loved about the original AirPods Pro to the next level. This is their lowest price ever.

In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we loved almost everything about Apple's new buds. The AirPods Pro 2 deliver great audio quality, with Dolby Atmos support and spatial audio. Meanwhile, the ANC is stellar — if you're using these earbuds during your commute or at the gym, you'll be able to totally get lost in your music.

The newer AirPods Pro have improved battery life compared to their predecessors. They offer 6 hours of listening time, which extends to 30 hours with the charging case. And the AirPods Pro 2 deserve praise for their comfort, too. They're lightweight and the soft silicon tips conform to the shape of your ears.

Other highlights include new volume controls built into the stems of the earbuds and a built-in speaker on the charging case that makes it easier to find when lost. We also rate the AirPods Pro 2 as some of the best workout headphones you can buy. They work great for running and trips to the gym, and they're IPX4 water resistant.

If you want a second opinion, our tester took his AirPods Pro 2 for a run and was impressed with how they performed. That said, we wish the AirPods Pro 2 were better on calls, though. They sound okay, but our reviewer found that his voice was muffled by the AirPods Pro 2 mics. If you'll be taking a lot of calls, opt for some of the best headphones for voice and video calls instead.

The AirPods Pro 2 have never been cheaper, so now's the time to pick them up if you've had your eye on them. Plus, stay tuned to our Apple deals coverage for more sales.