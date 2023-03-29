Hurry! This amazing 65-inch Sony OLED TV is $600 off on Amazon now

If you’ve been waiting for a great deal on a new OLED TV, the newly-discounted Sony A80K OLED could be just what you’ve been looking for.

Today’s deal shaves $600 off the 65-inch Sony Bravia XR A80K that's now $1,698 at Amazon (opens in new tab). Compared to its regular price of $2,298 or its launch price of $2,499 last year, this is an incredible value and not a deal you'll want to sleep on.

(opens in new tab) Sony 65" A80K 4K OLED TV: was $2,299 now $1,698 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

$600 off! The Sony A80K OLED uses the new cognitive XR processor that adjusts brightness on the fly to boost lights and deepen blacks without losing detail. It comes with Google TV and Google Assistant built-in and has special exclusive features for the PlayStation 5. It's worth picking up if you're looking for a feature-packed OLED TV.

So what makes this the OLED TV to go all-in on? Well, it got a 4.5-star rating in our Sony A80K OLED review because of its dazzling picture quality, captivating sound system, highly polished Google TV smart interface and improved remote control.

In our test results, the Sony A80K delivered some of the widest color gamut of any TV this year with 108.82% of the Rec709 and 99.33% of the UHDA-P3 color spaces covered. Dollar for dollar and feature for feature, the A80K is a suave performer — whether appraised by the meter or the eye.

As for its sound system, the A80K uses what the company calls Acoustic Surface Audio+ to transform the screen into an integral part of the speaker system. Bass is a stumbling block for most TVs, but the A80K has no trouble with it — the TV produced clarion tones and a definite, distortion-free thumping throughout our testing.

Gamers will enjoy a special synergy between this TV and the PS5: Auto HDR Tone Mapping optimizes the PS5’s settings to take full advantage of the TV’s capabilities while Auto Genre Picture Mode, a close cousin to ALLM, will further ensure you’re always using the right picture mode for whatever else you may be trying to watch.

Admittedly the A80K isn't the pinnacle of Sony's 2022 TV lineup (that would be the Sony A95K OLED, which costs a lot more), but it's still one of the best OLED TVs.