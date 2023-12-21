Hurry! The MacBook Air M2 is just $899 in last-minute holiday deal

With only a few days left until Christmas, retailers know they need to do everything they can to get shoppers excited. And this is one MacBook deal that's worth scooping up before it's too late.

Right now Apple's 13-inch Air (M2/256GB) is $899 at B&H Photo, which is $200 off the regular price and the cheapest price since Cyber Monday. This model is so popular it's sold out at Amazon. I also think the MacBook Air M2 is a much better value than the MacBook Air M1. (Note that Best Buy also has the 15-inch MacBook Air M2 on sale for $999).

In our MacBook Air M2 review, we said it delivers an unbeatable combo of performance, design and battery life for the price. And that was at $1,099.

This MacBook Air delivers a sleek design that weighs only 2.7 pounds, as well as a bright and colorful 13.6-inch display with a strong 495 nits of brightness in our lab testing.

You also get strong performance from Apple's M2 chip, whether you're surfing the web with multiple tabs open, editing photos or jumping from one video call to the next. On our Handbrake video editing test, which involves transcoding a 4K video clip, the new MacBook Air M2 needed just 7 minutes and 52 seconds to complete the task. The previous Air M1 needed 9:15 and the Dell XPS 13 Plus took 8:31.

The battery life is another major highlight of the MacBook Air M2. This machine lasted an epic 14 hours and 6 minutes on our web surfing test, beating most Windows laptops on the market.

Other highlights include a fairly sharp 1080p webcam, a comfortable keyboard, roomy and responsive touchpad. Just don't expect many ports, with two Thunderbolt/USB-C ports on the left side along with the MagSafe charging adpater and a 3.5mm heaphone jack on the right.

Overall, the 13-inch MacBook Air is a steal at $899, so I would snatch this deal up while you still can. And be sure to check out Best Buy's 24-hour flash sale to get all sorts of last-minute deals.