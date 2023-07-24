Hurry! The iPad Air 2022 just crashed to lowest price ever at Amazon

If you're in the market for a new tablet, this is the ultimate deal. Our choice for the best tablet you can buy has dropped to its lowest price ever.

Right now the iPad Air (64GB/2022) is just $499 at Amazon. (Amazon lists the price as $559, with an additional $59 discount taken off at checkout.) It's one of the best iPad deals I've seen so far this year.

10.9" iPad Air (64GB/2022): was $599 now $499 @ Amazon

Save at checkout! The 2022 iPad Air is powered by Apple's M1 chip, which features an 8-core CPU that delivers up to 60% faster performance than the previous-gen iPad Air. In our iPad Air 2022 review, we said it sets a new standard for tablets. It features 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display (2360 x 1640), M1 CPU, 12MP wide (rear) camera, 12MP ultra wide front camera with Center Stage support and USB-C charging. You also get Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil 2 support.

10.9" iPad Air (64GB/2022): was £669 now £615 @ Amazon

In the U.K.? The 10.9-inch iPad Air (WiFi/64GB) is £615 at Amazon UK right now. However, note that it has been cheaper in the past.

We think the iPad Air is the best tablet on the market right now. It offers the perfect balance of price and performance, plus great battery life and a vibrant display.

In our iPad Air 2022 review we had almost nothing but praise for this device. Running on the M1 chip, this tablet scored a strong 7,151 on the Geekbench 5 general multi-core test for CPU performance. Browsing, streaming and demanding gaming are no match for this chip, and we never saw any slowdown during our tests.

This slate has a sharp and vibrant 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) Liquid Retina display. We measured a peak brightness of 484 nits, 111.8% coverage of the sRGB color gamut and a Delta-E score of 0.29. Combine this display with a set of speakers that can fill a room with sound, and the iPad Air makes for an awesome device for watching videos and movies.

You'll also be able to get plenty of use out of the iPad Air before you need to stop to charge. We got 10 hours and 9 minutes of use out of our unit before the battery ran out.

The iPad Air also makes for a great laptop replacement, if you spring extra for some accessories. The Magic Keyboard is comfortable to use and great for productivity, but it currently goes for $249 at Amazon / £249 at Amazon UK. If you're an artist or like to take handwritten notes, the Apple Pencil 2nd generation for $89 at Amazon / £126 at Amazon UK is a must-have.

You can't get much better than the best, so I highly recommend picking up the iPad Air at this price. For more options, check out our iPad deals coverage.