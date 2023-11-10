Hurry! The awesome Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones just crashed to $264 before Black Friday

If you're looking to upgrade your noise-cancelling headphones but you don't want to pay a premium, I have good news. Black Friday deals are starting to pop up for the most popular models, including these Sony's.

Right now the Sony WH-1000XM4 are just $264 at Walmart, which is $83 off. That's not the lowest price we've seen (they were $249 @ Amazon for Prime Day), this is a very worthwhile deal on one of the best Sony headphones.

While the newer Sony WH-1000XM5 are now Sony's flagship headphones, the WH-1000XM4 remain a top pick. The XM4 were our No. 1 pick for best headphones on the market for over a year.

In our Sony WH-1000XM4 review , we found that the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones produced a detailed and dynamic soundstage. High and middle-ranged frequencies were well-balanced and there was plenty of bass energy to carry beats. You can also use the app to adjust the output to your liking and get even better sound. Support for 360 Reality Audio, LDAC and DSEE Extreme are all included.

The Sony WH-1000XM4 don’t outclass the very best noise-cancelling headphones around right now, but they are still excellent when it comes to blocking outside noise. Travel noise, wind and other distractions were completely reduced in our tests. Plus, there are 20 levels of ambient sound to choose from if you prefer to stay aware of sounds around you while you listen to music.

The Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones also offer good battery life. We got 30 hours of playtime with ANC on, or 38 hours with ANC off. A 10-minute quick charge netted us 5 hours of listening time.

If you’re interested in the Sony WH-1000XM5, check out our Sony WH-1000XM5 vs WH-1000XM4 face-off to see how both these headphones stack up. In short, the XM5s offer slightly longer battery life, improved sound quality and ANC. But for $264, the XM4 headphones are a seriously good value.

Stay tuned to our early Black Friday deals coverage for all the biggest price drops on the best tech right now.