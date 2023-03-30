Hurry! New MacBook Pro M2 Pro just got first $200 discount at Amazon

The latest MacBook Pro is a beastly laptop that packs Apple’s most powerful silicon yet, the M2 Pro chip. Of course, all this power comes with a price tag to match, but Amazon is making the purchase more tempting by offering the laptop’s first significant discount.

Right now, the 14-inch MacBook Pro (M2 Pro/1TB) is on sale for $2,299 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That’s $200 off its full retail price, and the lowest price ever for this particular configuration. If you don't need that much storage, the MacBook Pro 14-inch 512GB is also on sale for $1,899 (opens in new tab), which is $100 off.

The latest MacBook Pro sports Apple's epic M2 Pro chip that delivers beastly performance even under heavy workloads. It also sports a stunning mini-LED display, a generous selection of ports and an upgraded Wi-Fi 6E connection. It's one of the best laptops you can buy and has dropped to the lowest price ever at Amazon. The MacBook Pro 14-inch with 512GB is also on sale for $1,899 (opens in new tab), which is $100 off.

Alternatively, if you want a slightly larger laptop, the 16-inch MacBook Pro (M2 Pro/512GB) is on sale for $2,299 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That’s also a $200 discount but you’d be trading the 14-inch model's larger hard drive for an increase in screen real estate.

In our MacBook Pro review, we labeled it “the laptop to beat” and said, “The new MacBook Pro 14-inch 2023 raises the bar for laptop performance, with the M2 Pro chip delivering incredible speed in our testing.” And it’s no surprise that when this laptop is discussed, the super impressive M2 Pro tends to lead the conversation. It’s easy to see why, as it offers 20% faster CPU performance and 30% faster GPU performance than M1 Pro.

Of course, This MacBook Pro offers more than just a lightning-quick processor. It also packs a dazzling mini-LED display with a sharp 1080p camera. You also get a generous selection of ports and seriously awesome battery life that stretched up to 14 hours in our testing — that’s more than enough to get you through the entire workday and still have some juice to spare.

Other upgrades include a faster Wi-Fi 6E connection and a beefed-up HDMI port that now supports up to 8K displays. This is a MacBook that truly earns the Pro moniker. The price may be eyewatering — even with a $200 discount — but this is a machine that creative types or users in need of serious power will definitely want to consider. We certainly consider this one of the best Apple deals you can score right now.