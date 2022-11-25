Hurry! MacBook Air M2 is $150 off for Black Friday deal

As good as the MacBook Air M2 is, it comes with a premium we didn't expect. Apple decided to keep the MacBook Air M1 around for $999 and the M2 model starts at $1,119. But right now that premium has nearly evaporated with this Black Friday deal.

Right now, the 13.6" MacBook Air M2 (256GB) is on sale for $1,049 at Best Buy. That's a savings of $150 compared to the laptop's full retail price of $1,199. This is also the lowest price ever for the MacBook Air M2 and is one of the best Apple Black Friday deals available.

The MacBook Air M2 is one of the best laptops you can buy right now. You get a new M2 chip that enables delivers blazing performance, a brighter and bigger 13.6-inch display and over 14 hours of battery life. And it's all wrapped up in a sleek design that's 20% smaller than the last Air.

In my MacBook Air M2 review, we said it "delivers top-notch performance, over 14 hours of battery life and a bright and colorful display all in a delightfully portable design."

Yes, there's a notch in the display and you get support for only a single external monitor, but otherwise this is one of the best laptops you can buy. I love the portability of this machine and yet it has the power to multitask, edit photos and lots more without breaking a sweat.

The screen is great, too. It averaged 489 nits of brightness in our lab tests and peaked at 495 nits with HDR content. That’s slightly better than what the MacBook Pro M2 turned in (474/490 nits) in the same tests and is brighter than the Dell XPS 13 OLED’s 357-nit average.

On our Handbrake video editing test, which involves transcoding a 4K video clip, the new MacBook Air M2 took 7 minutes and 52 seconds to complete the task. The previous Air M1 needed 9:15, so that’s quite an improvement.

The addition of MagSafe charging is another plus, as you can now use the two Thunderbolt 4/USB-C ports for peripherals.

