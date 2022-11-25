AirPods Pro 2 at lowest price ever is my favorite Apple Black Friday deal

It's easy to just roll your eyes when Black Friday deals start up again. But this Apple Black Friday deal is too good to pass up if you're looking to upgrade your wireless earbuds.

Right now you can pick up the Apple AirPods Pro 2 on sale for just $199 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's a big savings of $50 on one of the best noise-cancelling earbuds you can buy. This is the lowest price we've seen so far.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $199 @ Amazon (opens in new tab) Lowest price ever! The AirPods Pro 2 are Apple's flagship earbuds taken to the next level with 2x better noise cancelling, plus 6 hours of battery life on a charge. Not only are the earbuds IPX4-rated, but the wirelessly chargeable case is too, and has a built-in microphone that helps you find it when it’s lost.

As you'll see in our AirPods Pro 2 review, these Apple buds take things to the next level. In, fact they offer 2x better noise cancelling performance. It's so good it's almost scary, and I know because I've tried them.

Not only are the AirPods Pro 2 one of the best noise-cancelling earbuds we've tested, they solve a big problem with the original AirPods Pro. There's volume controls in the stems of the earbuds now, so you can raise and lower the volume without having to dig your phone out of your pocket.

It gets better. For a true personal listening experience, you can leverage your Phone's TrueDepth camera to create a personalized spatial audio experience. Think surround sound but for earbuds.

The battery life is stronger, too. You get 6 hours from the buds and 30 hours from the wireless charging case. Plus, you can use the Find My App to located the case should it go missing, and it will beep to let you know where it is.

The only area that needs improvement is call quality, as things could be clearer when making voice calls. But overall this Black Friday deal is a no-brainer.

