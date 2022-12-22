Hurry! Google Pixel 7 just crashed below $500 in last-minute Amazon deal

It's nearly the end of the year, so it could be time to start thinking about upgrading your phone. Luckily, you can get one of the best phones on the market at an awesome discount right now at Amazon.

The Google Pixel 7 is $492 at Amazon (opens in new tab) right now, more than $100 off a phone that was already an incredible value at full price. It's one of the best cell phone deals available right now, and if you hurry it will arrive in time for holiday delivery.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 7: was $599 now $492 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Google's new Pixel comes with a very good dual camera system, a bright and colorful 6.3-inch display, and a powerful and smart Tensor G2 chipset. It's one of the best values in smartphones, now only cheaper. This is a steal at $492.

Google has totally smashed it out of the park with their new flagship. In our Google Pixel 7 review, we loved almost everything about the phone, from the awesome camera set to its beautiful display.

But the best thing about the Google Pixel 7 is its price, especially now that it's on sale. For $499, you're getting a phone with a bright 6.3-inch OLED display, fast performance on the Tensor G2 chip and cameras good enough to get on our list of the best camera phones. All this rivals what the iPhone 14 and the Samsung Galaxy S22 offer, for a lower price.

As well as the great cameras, the Google Pixel 7 also has excellent photo editing features. You'll be able to take advantage of Super Res Zoom and Photo Unblur to make sure your shots are perfect every time.

The biggest drawback to the Google Pixel 7 is its so-so battery life. Our unit lasted 7 hours in our tests, which puts it behind Samsung and Apple's flagship phones. So you may need to carry a charger with you to top your phone up during the day if you use it a lot.

All in all, the Google Pixel 7 is an awesome phone, and it's an even better deal at this price. But if you still can't decide, check out our list of the best phones and our Pixel 7 deals coverage.