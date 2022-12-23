Act Fast! This 70-inch 4K TV just crashed to $399 at Best Buy

Looking for a big-screen TV on the cheap? Well, don't hang about. Best Buy has just slashed the price of the TCL 4-Series Android TV, but the sale won't be around for long.

The TCL 70-inch 4-Series Android TV is on sale for $399 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) right now. This $100 discount brings an already affordable big-screen TV down to an even lower price. This sale ends at 1 a.m. ET. It won't ship in time for Christmas, but in select cities you might be able to purchase it online with in-store pickup.

(opens in new tab) TCL 70" 4-Series Android 4K TV: was $499 now $399 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

This smart TV offers incredible value for the price. It has HDR10/HLG support and built-in Google Assistant, so you can control the TV with your voice. There's also built-in Chromecast, which lets you beam content from your phone to your TV.

The TCL 4-Series comes in two versions: Roku and Android. While we haven't reviewed the Android version, we were impressed by the TCL 4-Series Roku TV, and there are many similarities between both versions. For example, the vibrant and bright screen we loved is still present, as is the budget-friendly price tag.

The TCL 4-Series didn't make our list of the best gaming TVs, as it has a refresh rate of 60Hz (120Hz is preferred) and lack of HDMI 2.1 support. However, if you're not bothered about getting the most frames possible, the TCL 4-Series is actually a pretty good TV to game on due to its low lag time. If you're a casual player or are hooking up a console away from your main TV, the TCL 4-Series is a great inexpensive option.

The Android operating system the TV runs on means you'll have access to all the best streaming apps, from Netflix to Disney Plus to Prime Video to YouTube. There's also support for Google Assistant, which lets you control your TV hands-free, and Chromecast lets you stream content straight from your Android phone to your TV.

As an additional bonus, Best Buy is throwing in a 30-day subscription to FuboTV and a 3-month subscription to Apple TV Plus free with the TV. The FuboTV trial is for new subscribers only, while the Apple TV Plus trial is for new and returning subscribers.

All in all, the TCL 4-Series is a really attractive option for anyone looking for a big-screen TV on the cheap. But don't wait too long if you have your eye on it, as the deal will end at 1 a.m. ET. You can also check out our TV deals coverage for more sales.