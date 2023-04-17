Hurry! Amazon just took $900 off this Sony 65-inch Mini-LED TV

Craving a gorgeous TV with a big screen? This Sony TV is one of the best on the market, and it's just seen a huge price cut.

The Sony 65-inch Bravis XR X95K Mini-LED TV is $1,898 at Amazon (opens in new tab) right now. It's not the lowest price I've ever seen for this TV (it has hit $1,798 in the past) but a $900 discount is still very much appreciated. It's one of the best TV deals currently available. Best Buy (opens in new tab) also has stock if Amazon sells out.

(opens in new tab) Sony 65" BRAVIA XR X95K: was $2,799 now $1,898 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Sony Bravia X95K holds a spot in our list of the best 4K TVs. It's Sony's first TV with Mini LED backlighting and it delivers punchy HDR performance, impressive motion handling, and excellent audio. We also like the simple-but-effective Google TV interface. If you want an impressive TV that's not an OLED, the X95K is a top pick.

The Sony Bravia XR X95K is one of the best TVs we've reviewed. This is Sony's first mini-LED TV, and the Japanese tech giant has knocked it out of the park with this model.

The picture quality of the Sony X95K is excellent. We saw 99.89% coverage of the Rec 709 color space, an almost perfect score, and a peak of 1,600 nits of brightness for HDR content. Motion also looked sharp in movies like No Time To Die, with minimal artifacting or over-processing action.

Meanwhile, the 60W Dolby Atmos speakers in this TV produced full-bodied sound, with strong performance across all ranges. Plus, if you connect one of the best soundbars, Acoustic Center Sync can pair the soundbar with the TV's speakers for even stronger sound.

This is an good TV for gaming, too. We saw a low lag time of 18.3ms, and you'll be able to use VRR and ALLM. This TV has a 120Hz refresh rate and HDMI 2.1 support, too; great for pairing with a PS5.

The Sony Bravia XR X95K is an awesome TV, so I highly recommend picking it up now that it's fallen to this price. If you're looking for more options, stay tuned to our TV deals coverage.