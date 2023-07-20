Hurry! Amazon just slashed $700 off this 65-inch Samsung QLED TV

If one of the best TVs isn't enough for you, how about a Tom's Guide Award winning TV? The best QLED TV we've tested in 2023 just saw a huge discount over at Amazon, and it's a deal I highly recommend snapping up.

The Samsung 65-inch QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV is $2,097 at Amazon right now. This is a huge $700 off and the lowest price I've ever seen for this TV. (Best Buy also offers the TV for $2,099.) For U.K. readers, the Samsung 55-inch QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV is £1,639 at Amazon for a limited time. This is £560 off its usual price.

Lowest price: The Samsung QN90C Neo QLED offers best-in-class HDR brightness and excellent overall performance. This TV has HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG support, a 120Hz refresh rate and 4 HDMI ports (two are HDMI 2.1 ports). Also included are Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and SmartThings integration.

In the U.K.? The Samsung 55-inch QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV is £1,639 at Amazon UK right now. This is £560 off its usual price and the lowest I've seen this model go for in the UK.

As I've mentioned, the Samsung QN90C is the winner of the best QLED TV in 2023. In our Samsung QN90C Neo QLED TV review, we rated the TV 4.5/5 stars and praised it for its incredible brightness and great viewing angles.

The Samsung QN90C Neo QLED reached 1987.34 nits of brightness in our tests, which puts it amongst the brightest TVs we've ever reviewed. Color accuracy was similarly impressive, with a Delta-E score of 2.2 and 99.77% coverage of the Rec. 709 color gamut. Samsung's powerful Neural Quantum Processor 4K makes content upscaled to 4K look incredibly crisp and clear, and this TV's wide viewing angles mean it'll look great no matter where you sit in the room.

We love the QN90C's audio setup. It's equipped with Object Tracking Sound, which plays audio relative to the position of the objects on-screen. Think of hearing vehicles whizzing left to right during a car chase. Q-Symphony is also supported, meaning if you choose to add one of the best soundbars, it can be used in tandem with the TV's built-in speakers for even stronger audio.

The Samsung QN90C is even well-suited to gaming. It beats our current choice for the best gaming TV's lag time of 9.8ms, coming in at 9.7ms. Plus, gamers will appreciate that the QN90C has a 120Hz refresh rate and four HDMI 2.1 ports.

You can't get much better than the best QLED TV, so grab this awesome deal before it disappears. Or, for more options, check out our TV deals coverage.