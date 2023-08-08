Hurry! Amazon just slashed $400 off this Samsung 55-inch QLED TV

You can't get much better than the best, and the Tom's Guide Awards winner for the best QLED TV of 2023 has now had a price cut over at Amazon.

The Samsung 55-inch QN90C Neo QLED TV is $1,597 at Amazon right now. (Best Buy also has the TV for $1,599.) This is $400 off and the lowest price I've ever seen for this model. It's easily one of the best TV deals I've seen so far this year.

Samsung 55” QN90C QLED 4K TV: was $1,999 now $1,597 @ Amazon

The Samsung QN90C Neo QLED offers best-in-class HDR brightness and excellent overall performance. This TV has HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG support, a 120Hz refresh rate and 4 HDMI ports (two are HDMI 2.1 ports). Also included are Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and SmartThings integration.

Price check: $1,599 @ Best Buy | $1,599 @ Samsung

As I've mentioned, the Samsung QN90C takes the title for the best QLED TV of 2023. In our Samsung QN90C Neo QLED review, this TV produced impressive results in almost every area of our tests.

The Samsung QN90C reached an incredibly strong peak brightness of 1,987.34 nits, which is one of the best of any TV we've tested. If you've ever struggled to see your TV in a bright room, it's almost guaranteed not to be an issue with this model. We also loved the Samsung QN90C's vibrant color palette — we measured a Delta-E score of 2.2 and 99.77% coverage of the Rec. 709 color gamut. We also loved that the Samsung QN90C Neo QLED had great viewing angles, reduced blooming and powerful 4K upscaling.

Given how thin this TV is (1.1-inches thick,) there's only so much room for an audio setup. One of the best soundbars wouldn't go amiss here. But if you decide to go without, we did like the Object Tracking Sound feature that can track sound effects relative to the position of the objects on screen.

The Samsung QN90C is also an excellent choice for gamers. We measured a very low lag time of 9.7ms. This TV also has a refresh rate of 120Hz and a full array of HDMI 2.1 ports.

The Samsung QN90C Neo QLED is at its lowest price ever right now, so I highly recommend snapping this deal up. If you're looking for other options, check out our TV deals coverage.