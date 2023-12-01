Huge Shark vacuum sale at Walmart knocks 40% off

If you’re after one of the best robot vacuums, Walmart is kicking off the weekend with an epic sale on Shark vacuums.

Right now Walmart is taking up to 40% off select Shark vacuums, mops, and robot vacuums. It's one of the biggest sales we've seen on Shark appliances with deals from $42 after discount. The sale includes upright vacuums, steam mops, cordless vacuums, and more. (Ninja appliances are also on sale).

Shark & Ninja appliances: 40% off @ Walmart

Walmart is knocking up to 40% off select Shark and Ninja appliances this weekend. The sale includes air fryers, robot vacs, blow dryers, blenders, and more. It's one of the biggest Shark/Ninja appliance sales we've seen all year. After discount, prices start from $42. Preferred partner (What does this mean?)

A good robot vacuum will pick up everyday debris, including pet hair, in a single pass. While we haven't tested every vacuum in Walmart's sale, we're fans of Shark's ION Robot Vacuum line.

Select models includes Shark's Tri-Brush System that combines side brushes, channel brushes, and a multi-surface brushroll to guarantee a powerful pick-up. With its "easy voice control," you can operate some of the vacs with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant to make the robot clean at your command, alongside your smartphone.

What’s more, you can completely integrate Shark ION Robot vacuums to truly know your home layout, and set cleaning schedules. Plus, they conveniently senses ledges and stairs, to avoid damaging furniture.