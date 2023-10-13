Huge Samsung TV sale at Amazon now — 5 early Black Friday deals I’d buy

If you didn’t manage to score the TV deal of your dreams over Prime Day, there’s no need to worry. Black Friday is coming early with this Samsung TV sale over at Amazon.

Need help choosing which one to buy? The Samsung 65-inch QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV for $1,697 at Amazon would be an excellent choice, which is $1,100 off. It sits on our best TVs list as the best QLED TV we’ve tested. This set delivers incredible picture quality and amazing brightness.

There are plenty more options to choose from, so keep scrolling to see the TVs I’d recommend buying in this early Black Friday sale.

Samsung TV sale at Amazon

Samsung 4K Frame TV: on sale from $547 @ Amazon

Samsung's The Frame TV is on sale starting from $547 at Amazon. The QLED TVs feature an art mode that displays your favorite artwork, shows, movies and more. They also feature HLG/HDR10 Plus support, built-in Google Assistant/Alexa, auto gaming mode, and Samsung's Tizen operating system. Sizes range from 32 to 85 inches.

Samsung 65" Q60C 4K QLED TV: was $997 now $747 @ Amazon

The Samsung Q60C is a 2023 QLED TV that's available in sizes ranging from 32-inch to 85-inch. The edge-lit TV offers HDR10+/HLG support, built-in Amazon Alexa, voice remote, Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant/SmartThings compatibility, and an auto gaming mode. (Note: This TV has a 60Hz panel and no HDMI 2.1 ports).

Samsung 65” S90C OLED 4K TV: was $2,599 now $1,697 @ Amazon

This premium OLED TV from Samsung promises superior picture quality with stunning brightness and deep blacks. The Samsung S90C OLED packs HDR/HDR 10/HDR 10+/HLG and Dolby Atmos support with Object Sound Tracking lite, 4 HDMI 2.1 ports, ATSC 3.0 and a 120Hz refresh rate. There’s also support for Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, SmartThings and the TV comes with a SolarCell remote.

Samsung 65” QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV: was $2,797 now $1,697 @ Amazon

The Samsung QN90C Neo QLED offers best-in-class HDR brightness and excellent overall performance. This TV has HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG support, a 120Hz refresh rate and 4 HDMI ports (two are HDMI 2.1 ports). Also included are Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and SmartThings integration.