Save up to $1,600 off Samsung The Frame TV right now

Looking to score a serious upgrade for your next TV? This awesome Samsung TV is on sale in a range of sizes at a huge discount right now.

Check out Samsung 65-inch The Frame QLED 4K TV for $1,397 at Woot. It's $600 off its usual price, and it's the perfect model to get if you want a TV that can easily blend in with your existing decor. If you're on a smaller budget or low on space, you can get the TV starting from $417 for the 32-inch version at Woot ($180 off.)

Woot has the Samsung Frame 2022 line of 4K TVs available for purchase at epic price lows. The QLED TVs feature an art mode that displays your favorite artwork, shows, movies, and more. They also feature HLG/HDR10 Plus support, built-in Google Assistant/Alexa, auto gaming mode, and Samsung's Tizen operating system. Prices range from $417 for the 32-inch set ($180 off) to $2,697 for the 85-inch set ($1,600 off.)

Want a TV that does a little extra? Samsung's The Frame doubles as a dynamic digital art display that looks just like a picture frame. It'll blend right into your room and can be set to display your own pictures or a collection of famous artwork.

In our Samsung The Frame (2022) review, we praised this TV's good picture quality. We saw a Delta-E score of 2.9961 and 99.7548% coverage of the Rec.709 color gamut, meaning colors were vibrant and recreated accurately. Plus, this TV has a powerful processor that upscaled content to 4K incredibly well in our tests.

The Frame is also a surprisingly good gaming TV. We measured a super low lag time of 9.5ms, which is just 0.3ms behind the result of the best gaming TV we've tested. It also has HDMI 2.1 for 4K gaming at 120Hz, and access to Samsung's Game Bar.

The Frame is also kitted out with a host of useful features. It has a sensor that can switch the TV off when it senses no light or motion, plus a solar-powered remote. You also get use of Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Samsung Bixby voice controls and Apple AirPlay 2 to stream content from your iPhone or other Apple devices.

If you are an art lover and want a taste of everything in your living room, this is a TV that won't disappoint. If you're looking for more options, check out our TV deals coverage.