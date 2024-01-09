Huge Google Pixel sale at Amazon — $200 off Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 7a for $399 and more

Looking to upgrade your phone in 2024? Now's the perfect opportunity, thanks to this awesome Google Pixel sale at Amazon. Some of the best phones on the market are seeing discounts that you don't want to miss.
It was already incredible value at full price, but now you can get the Google Pixel 7a for $399 at Amazon ($100 off.) This is an incredible price for a phone with a 90Hz display, speedy performance, great cameras and up to 10-hour battery life. Plus, the Google Pixel Watch 2 is $299 ($50 off.) It has full Fitbit integration and will help you stay on top of your fitness goals in the new year.
Keep scrolling to see more awesome Google deals. Plus, if you are in the market for fitness equipment, check out the best deals over in the Bowflex SelectTech sale to save on kettlebells, weight benches and more.
Google Pixel deals — Best sales now
Pixel Buds Pro: was $199 now $151 @ Amazon
The Pixel Buds Pro come loaded with features, including active noise cancelation and Bluetooth multipoint. In our Pixel Buds Pro review, we praised these earbuds for their full sound and superior noise cancelation. If you have a Pixel phone, these are the earbuds to get as long as they're this deeply discounted.
Price check: $169 @ Best Buy | $169 @ Google
Pixel Watch 2: was $349 now $299 @ Amazon
The Google Pixel Watch features an AMOLED screen, Wear OS by Google, and Fitbit fitness tracking. It's also water and scratch-resistant and can track your heart rate, monitor your sleep, and track your heart rhythm with ECG. In our Pixel Watch 2 review, we said when it comes to Android smartwatches, there are none that are as comprehensively integrated with the Google ecosystem as the Pixel Watch 2.
Price check: $299 @ Best Buy | $299 @ Google
Google Pixel 7a: was $449 now $399 @ Amazon
Google's best value phone is now even cheaper thanks to this discount knocking 20% off its normal price. The best part is this is an unlocked device and doesn't require any trade-ins or specific data plans to acquire. You get a 6.1-inch OLED display, great cameras and a smooth 90Hz refresh rate along with great AI features like Photo Unblur and Magic Eraser.
Price Check: $399 @ Best Buy | $449 @ Walmart
Google Pixel 8: was $699 now $549 @ Amazon
Amazon has the Pixel 8 on sale for $549. It features a 6.2-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, Tensor G3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Camera lenses include a 50MP main (f/1.68) with 8x Super Res Zoom, 12MP ultrawide (f/2.2), and 10.5MP (f/2.2) front camera. In our Pixel 8 review, we said it's a good all-around flagship for your money and likely the best Android phone for most people.
Price check: $549 @ Best Buy
Google Pixel 8 Pro: was $999 now $799 @ Amazon
Best Buy is knocking $200 off the Pixel 8 Pro. It's one of the most aggressive Pixel 8 Pro deals we've seen. It features a 6.7-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, Tensor G3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. You also get a 50MP main, 48MP ultrawide, and 48MP telephoto (5x zoom) lenses. There's also a 10.5MP front camera. In our Pixel 8 Pro review, we said it's a big leap for AI with a smarter, more human sounding Google Assistant at the helm.
Price check: $799 @ Best Buy