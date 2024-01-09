Huge Google Pixel sale at Amazon — $200 off Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 7a for $399 and more

Looking to upgrade your phone in 2024? Now's the perfect opportunity, thanks to this awesome Google Pixel sale at Amazon. Some of the best phones on the market are seeing discounts that you don't want to miss.

It was already incredible value at full price, but now you can get the Google Pixel 7a for $399 at Amazon ($100 off.) This is an incredible price for a phone with a 90Hz display, speedy performance, great cameras and up to 10-hour battery life. Plus, the Google Pixel Watch 2 is $299 ($50 off.) It has full Fitbit integration and will help you stay on top of your fitness goals in the new year.

Keep scrolling to see more awesome Google deals.

Google Pixel deals — Best sales now

Google Pixel 7a: was $449 now $399 @ Amazon

Google's best value phone is now even cheaper thanks to this discount knocking 20% off its normal price. The best part is this is an unlocked device and doesn't require any trade-ins or specific data plans to acquire. You get a 6.1-inch OLED display, great cameras and a smooth 90Hz refresh rate along with great AI features like Photo Unblur and Magic Eraser.

Price Check: $399 @ Best Buy | $449 @ Walmart

Google Pixel 8: was $699 now $549 @ Amazon

Amazon has the Pixel 8 on sale for $549. It features a 6.2-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, Tensor G3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Camera lenses include a 50MP main (f/1.68) with 8x Super Res Zoom, 12MP ultrawide (f/2.2), and 10.5MP (f/2.2) front camera. In our Pixel 8 review, we said it's a good all-around flagship for your money and likely the best Android phone for most people.

Price check: $549 @ Best Buy