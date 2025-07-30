Body fat percentage vs body fat mass: Experts say this is what you need to know to lose fat

Body fat percentage and body fat mass aren’t the same thing, so if your goal is to lose fat and look more sculpted or defined, you’ll need to know the difference.

As a personal trainer, I’ve spent years helping clients build muscle and strength while losing fat — it’s a process called body recomposition. It's a bit like the Holy Grail of fitness goals. But when it comes to the fat loss part, I’m surprised by how many people aren’t aware of their body fat percentage and their mass.

I recently caught up with some experts who shared their insight into fat mass and fat percentage, the difference and why both matter if your goal is to hone your physique. Here’s what they told me.

What is body fat mass?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Dr. Asim Cheema, an internal medicine and cardiology specialist, explains that body fat mass is the amount of fat tissue in the body, and how much it weighs (measured in pounds or kilograms).

“It represents the total weight of fat in the body, which includes both essential fat and storage fat,” he says.

“Reducing body fat mass involves losing actual fat weight through various lifestyle changes like diet and exercise.”

What is body fat percentage?

(Image credit: Getty Images/milan2099)

“Body fat percentage is the proportion of your total body weight that is composed of fat,” Dr. Cheema says.

“For example, a 150-pound person with 30% body fat has 45 pounds of fat mass. This percentage is often used as a measure of overall body composition.”

What's the difference?

Daniel Herman SAQ coach and NASM PT and nutritionist Daniel Herman is a SAQ coach and NASM-qualified personal trainer and nutritionist with 28 years’ experience in the industry.

Dr. Cheema says that while body fat mass refers to the actual weight of fat in your body, body fat percentage represents how much of your total weight is fat.

“For instance, someone who weighs 180 pounds and has 15% body fat has a lower fat percentage than someone who weighs 180 pounds with 30% body fat, even though both individuals have the same body fat mass,” he says.

Daniel Herman, NASM nutritionist and SAQ coach, adds that body fat mass is made up of essential fat needed for vital functions like hormone regulation and organ protection, and storage fat, which is an excess that your body keeps for energy reserves.

He explains body fat percentage slightly differently: “If you weigh 80kg and have 20kg of fat, your body fat percentage is 25%. But if you gain 5kg of muscle while maintaining 20kg of fat, your percentage will decrease because the fat makes up a smaller proportion of your total weight.

“Body fat mass tells you how much fat you've lost. Body fat percentage shows whether you’re becoming leaner — even if your weight doesn’t change,” he says.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Pros of reducing body fat mass

By reducing your overall body fat mass, you can improve various health markers, such as reducing the risk of chronic health conditions like heart disease and diabetes.

Dr. Cheema says lower body fat mass can improve physical performance and lead to better muscle definition, increased strength and higher endurance.

Then, there’s the day-to-day, which includes better mobility and reduced strain on your joints, which can improve pain.

Pros of reducing body fat percentage

Focusing on reducing body fat percentage primarily improves body composition, resulting in a leaner, more toned appearance. In short, you build or maintain muscle mass while losing fat. Win-Win.

“It can lead to improvements in metabolic health, better insulin sensitivity and a more aesthetic physique,” says Dr. Cheema.

“For athletes or individuals focused on strength training, reducing body fat percentage improves muscle-to-fat ratio, optimizing performance.” Because lean muscle is more metabolically active, you may find your resting metabolic rate also improves.

When lean muscle mass increases and fat comes down, this can have a positive impact on functional strength and bone health, not just energy expenditure.

This is particularly important as you age and bone and muscle strength begin to decline. Plus, you should feel generally healthier and more able to carry out daily activities.

Which is better to focus on?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Dr. Cheema, it’s better to focus on reducing body fat percentage, “as this not only enhances physical appearance but also signifies improvements in muscle mass and overall fitness.”

Yes, body fat mass is important, but Dr. Cheema says tracking body fat percentage is what gives a “clearer picture of your health and physical progress.”

That said, if you need to reduce a number of kilos for medical reasons, this should be the priority to begin with. You can focus on the rest later.

If you want to reduce both, Dr. Cheema recommends combining cardio with strength training and a balanced diet. Think high protein and calorie-controlled (here’s why I don’t recommend counting calories, but for a short time, sure).

This should help you reduce fat and build muscle at the same time, plus cardio exercises like running or cycling can help raise your heart rate, step count and energy expenditure. Getting about and completing more steps also improves energy burn outside of exercise.

“If your primary concern is health, focus on reducing body fat mass. If your goal is to look leaner or improve athletic performance, aim to reduce body fat percentage by maintaining or gaining muscle while losing fat,” recommends Herman.

Herman agrees that there are a few steps to follow.

Nutrition: Eat in a caloric deficit to promote fat loss, prioritizing high amounts of protein, roughly 1.5-2 grams of protein per kg of bodyweight. Of course, balance is key, but during a deficit, it is better to steer clear of excessive sugar and alcohol.

Eat in a caloric deficit to promote fat loss, prioritizing high amounts of protein, roughly 1.5-2 grams of protein per kg of bodyweight. Of course, balance is key, but during a deficit, it is better to steer clear of excessive sugar and alcohol. Strength training: Resistance training anywhere from two to five sessions per week, depending on your goals and lifestyle. Herman says to include compound exercises like squats, deadlifts and push-ups, which I agree with wholeheartedly.

Resistance training anywhere from two to five sessions per week, depending on your goals and lifestyle. Herman says to include compound exercises like squats, deadlifts and push-ups, which I agree with wholeheartedly. Cardio: “Walking is underrated — daily steps matter,” says Herman. Moderate-intensity cardio or HIIT are great options, but if you don’t enjoy cardio, just focus on your steps. Here’s the real minimum number of steps you should take daily.

“Walking is underrated — daily steps matter,” says Herman. Moderate-intensity cardio or HIIT are great options, but if you don’t enjoy cardio, just focus on your steps. Here’s the real minimum number of steps you should take daily. Lifestyle: Herman recommends between seven and nine hours of quality sleep. Stress can elevate cortisol levels and contribute to fat storage, so managing this and keeping energy high is important. Plus, always stay hydrated.

