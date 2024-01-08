Huge Bowflex SelectTech sale — save $200 on adjustable dumbbells, kettlebells, more

January is one of the busiest months to join a gym. If you're looking to get in shape, but don't want to rub sweaty elbows with your neighbors, various Bowflex workout gear is now on sale at Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart, and Target.

The sales include discounts on adjustable dumbbells, kettlebells, weight benches, and more. Below I've rounded up the best sales I've seen today. For more discounts, make sure to check out our guide to the best January sales.

Bowflex SelectTech deals

BowFlex Weight Bench 5.1s: was $499 now $299 @ Amazon

This heavy duty steel weight bench can be set to six adjustable angles including 30, 45, 60, or 90 degrees (in addition to flat and decline). It features a removable leg hold-down brace and 600 lb. load capacity.

Price check: $299 @ Walmart

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells: was $549 now $379 @ Amazon

The SelectTech 552 are among the best adjustable dumbbells for working out at home. They can be adjusted from 5 to 52.5 pounds by simply rotating the dials on each dumbbell. We found they're easy to adjust between sets, have a comfortable rubberized grip, and come with some handy storage trays, complete with a safety strap. You also get a 1-year JRNY membership ($149 value), which offers on-demand workout classes and videos.

Price check: $379 @ Best Buy

Bowflex SelectTech 2080 Barbell: was $599 now $499 @ Best Buy

The Bowflex SelectTech 2080 Barbell includes a barbell and curl bar alongside seven adjustable weights in a compact design that's extremely convenient for storage. The weight on the bar can be set from 20 to 80 pounds, which is enough for both beginners as well as more experienced lifters. If you need additional weights they can be purchased separately to take the total weight of the bar up to 120 pounds.

Price check: $499 @ Amazon | $599 @ Walmart

Not sure where to start? The Bowflex SelectTech 552 Dumbbells are our pick for the best adjustable dumbbells on the market right now. They can be tricky to find in stock, so we recommend acting fast to avoid disappointment.

In our Bowflex SelectTech 552 Dumbbells review, we said their rubber-and-steel grip feels substantially more ergonomic than the plastic ones on NordicTrack’s Select-a-Weight dumbbells, which got a little slippery when our hands were too sweaty. While we found the Bowflex dumbbells somewhat bulky with a 15.8 x 9 x 8 inch footprint at max weight, the ease of use they offer compared to traditional dumbbells is what makes them truly great. Each dumbbell is fully adjustable with a weight range of 5 to 52.5 pounds, adjustable in increments of 2.5 pounds for the first 25 pounds, and 5 pound increments after that.

Like most of the Bowflex gear on sale, you can swap weights by placing the dumbbells and weight plates in the holder and twisting the knobs on either end of the dumbbell. It's super-fast and couldn't be simpler. These dumbbells integrate with the Bowflex SelectTech app, which includes dozens of workouts to perform, weight-training programs, and a digital journal to keep track of your weightlifting journey. It's a perfect partner to use alongside the dumbbells, especially as it's completely free.