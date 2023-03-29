Huge Galaxy S23 sale at Amazon gets you a free storage upgrade with purchase

We've seen plenty of great Galaxy S23 deals since its launch, but one of our favorite preorder deals is back for a limited time courtesy of Amazon.

Currently, Amazon is offering a free storage upgrade on Galaxy S23 phones (opens in new tab). That means you can get the Galaxy S23 (256GB) for the price of the 128GB model. Likewise, you can get the Galaxy Ultra (512GB) for the price of the 256GB model. This is a rare offer that we haven't seen since the launch of Samsung's phones.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S23: was $799 now $749 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The S23 features a 6.1-inch AMOLED 2340 x 1080 display, 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Rear cameras include a 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, and 10MP telephoto (3x zoom) accompanied by a 12MP front camera. In our Samsung Galaxy S23 review we called it a big enough performance boost for other Android phone users to consider Samsung's latest flagship. (Although Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S21 owners may want to hold on the upgrade).

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus (512GB): was $1,199 now $999 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon is offering a free storage upgrade to 512GB. The The S23 Plus features a 6.6-inch AMOLED 2340 x 1080 display, 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Rear cameras include a 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, and 10MP telephoto (3x zoom) accompanied by a 12MP front camera. In our Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus review we called it one of the best Android phones under $1,000 with top-notch cameras, display, battery, and graphics performance.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (512GB): was $1,379 now $1,199 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon is offering a free storage upgrade to 512GB. The Galaxy S23 Ultra features a 6.8-inch AMOLED 3088 x 1440 display, 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. Rear cameras include a 200MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto (3x zoom), and 10MP telephoto (10x zoom). You also get a 12MP front camera. In our Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review we called it one of the best phones you can buy in 2023.

Which Galaxy S23 is right for you?

Samsung's new phones include the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S23 ($799.99), 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus ($999.99), and the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra ($1,199.99).

If you're looking for raw power, the S23 Ultra is the way to go. With its powerful 200MP camera, upgradable RAM/storage, and built-in S Pen, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra remains the winner in Samsung's lineup. It also seems to justify its price tag, as we've named it the best phone you can buy right now.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus have a lot in common with each other, although the Plus offers a boost in screen size, battery, and storage over the base-model S23. Not sure which phone to get? Make sure to read our Galaxy S23 vs Galaxy S23 Plus vs Galaxy S23 Ultra comparison for a complete breakdown of Samsung's new flagships.