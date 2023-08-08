Huge back to school deal knocks 50% off Walmart Plus for students

There are hundreds of back to school sales happening this week. Here's one that will not only save you money, but can do so for the next year.

For a limited time, students can get Walmart Plus Student for just $49 per year at Walmart. That's 50% off the membership's traditional price and one of the best offers I've seen from Walmart. Note that this offer is valid for students only.

Walmart Plus Student: for $49/year @ Walmart

30-day free trial! Walmart Plus Student offers all of the benefits of a traditional Walmart Plus subscription, but at half the price. Students who are 18 years of age or older and enrolled in an undergrad or advanced degree program will pay just $49 per year or $6.47/month. This offer ends September 7, 2023.

What is Walmart Plus Student?

Walmart Plus is Walmart's answer to Amazon Prime. Membership costs $98 per year or $12.95 per month. Walmart Plus Student gives you access to all of the traditional perks, but at half the cost of a regular Walmart Plus membership.

Walmart Plus Student includes perks like unlimited free delivery on more than 160,000 items, exclusive access to member only deals, fuel discounts at more than 2,000 Walmart/Murphy USA fuel stations, and free access to Paramount Plus. Just last month Walmart added a new perk in the form of travel discounts from Walmart Plus Travel (powered by Expedia).

How to get Walmart Plus Student

Walmart Plus Student is open to college and graduate students. This limited time offer is valid through September 7, 2023. To sign up: