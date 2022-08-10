How to preorder the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro — best deals so far

Samsung's next-gen earbuds are ready for preorder

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro in white on display at Unpacked event
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

Price: $229
Colors: Graphite, White, Bora Purple
Battery life (rated): 5 hours with ANC on (20 hours with charging case), 8 hours with ANC off (30 hours with charging case)
Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3
Size: 0.8 x 0.9 x 0.8 inches (per bud): 1.97 x 1.97 x 1.10 inches (charging case)

The first Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro preorders are now live. The buds will be widely available come August 26. 

Announced during the Samsung Unpacked event, the new Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro cost $229, which is a slight increase from the $199 Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro. However, the new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro feature a new design, fresh color options, and a handful of audio upgrades that Samsung hopes will make them worth the cost of admission. 

Additionally, there are plenty of Galaxy Buds 2 Pro preorder deals you can take advantage of now to help lower the cost of Samsung's new buds. Currently, the best preorder deal comes from Samsung itself. Samsung is offering a $75 credit when you trade-in any Galaxy Buds (opens in new tab) in any condition. You'll also get a $30 Samsung credit (opens in new tab) and Wireless Charger (opens in new tab) ($59 value) for free along with your purchase. For more ways to save, make sure to check out our Samsung promo codes guide. 

How to preorder the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: $75 credit w/ trade-in @ Samsung (opens in new tab)
Free $30 credit + charging case! One of the best Galaxy Buds 2 Pro preorder deals can be found at Samsung. It's offering a $75 credit when you trade-in an old pair of Galaxy Buds in any condition. Plus, you'll also get a $30 Samsung credit and Wireless Charger ($59 value) for free. 

Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: for $229 @ AT&T (opens in new tab)
Although you can find Galaxy Buds 2 Pro preorders at AT&T, the carrier isn't currently offering any deals on Samsung's upcoming buds. 

Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: for $229 @ Verizon (opens in new tab)
Preorders of the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are now live at Verizon. The carrier is offering them at full price. 

Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: for $229 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
Amazon is offering Galaxy Buds 2 Pro preorders. However, there are currently no Buds 2 Pro preorder deals or freebies at the moment, which means you'll pay full price for your buds. 

