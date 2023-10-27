Here's 7 early Black Friday deals I'd buy this week in Australia

Black Friday 2023 is only a month away, but if you absolutely can't wait to snag a bargain, there are some excellent savings to be found right now ahead of the big sales event.

Right now, there are a number of Aussie retailers playing host to some exceptional pre-Black Friday deals, with prices slashed on items like TVs, smartphones, headphones, vacuums and more.

For instance, you can save a massive AU$759 on Sony's terrific X80L Bravia 4K TV in the equally massive 85-inch model, now only AU$2,236 at JB Hi-Fi ahead of Black Friday.

Looking for a recent smartphone to replace your current handset? Google's still-great Pixel 7 Pro has received a big discount following the release the new 8th gen model, now only AU$899 at JB Hi-Fi, which is a saving of AU$400.

Need a new Bluetooth speaker for the summer? Amazon has discounted Bose's versatile SoundLink Flex, now only AU$179, which is AU$70.95 less than the original RRP.

These items, and more, can be found below with direct links to their deals for your convenience. We also encourage you to keep checking in with Tom's Guide, as we anticipate more bargains as we move closer to the main Black Friday event. So without further ado, here are 7 early Black Friday deals I'd buy this week in Australia.

Best early Black Friday deals right now

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion (8GB / 128GB) | AU$399.95 AU$494 on Amazon (save AU$405) Here's a fantastic mid-range handset which offers many of the bells and whistles of a premium handset — and now at a fraction of the cost thanks to this deal, which gives you a 45% discount on the RRP. Enjoy a 144Hz pOLED display with an impressive 50MP main camera and incredibly-fast 68W fast charging. DIscounted in both Cosmic Gray or Solar Gold.

Soundcore by Anker P20i True Wireless Earbuds | AU$49.99 AU$29.99 on Amazon (save AU$20) If you're willing to live without active noise-cancellation (and let's be honest, it only does so much with earbuds), these Soundcore by Anker P20i buds are fantastic value for money, thanks to this exceptional deal. Offering 10mm drivers for impressive "big" bass, along with Bluetooth 5.3, 30-hour battery life, water-resistance, 22 preset EQs and in-app customisation, which is frankly incredible for just AU$29.99. Discounted in Black, Blue and White.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 | AU$399.95 AU$269 on Sennheiser eBay (save AU$130.95) Yo dawg, Sennheiser heard you like deals, so its eBay store put a deal in your deal, so you can save while you save. Already discounted from the outset, you can save an additional AU$20 on Sennheiser's Momentum True Wireless 3 earbuds by using the code HGTSAVE at checkout, bringing the total discount amount to AU$130.95. Enjoy aptX Adaptive Bluetooth support, IPX4 splash proof resistance, active noise cancellation, and up to 28 hours of battery life with the included charging case.

Bose SoundLink Flex | AU$249.95 AU$179 on Amazon (save AU$70.95) While it's still technically spring, there's no denying that we're in summer weather right now, which means its time to head to the beach. Bose's SoundLink Flex is both water and dust proof, making it an ideal option to take with you for your next swim. It's light and compact, and delivers around 12 hours of battery life on a full charge. Now discounted to AU$70.95 in black, white and blue colour options.

Google Pixel 7 Pro (128GB) | AU$1,299 AU$899 on JB Hi-Fi (save AU$400) It may not be the newest Pixel on the block anymore, but with the Pixel 8 Pro's significant price jump, last year's model might be the smarter pick right now. Currently discounted to just AU$899 for the 128GB model, which is a saving of AU$400. Alternatively, you can opt to pick up the 512GB version for AU$1,199 in white or black.

Sony 85-inch X80L Bravia 4K TV | AU$2,995 AU$2,236 on JB Hi-Fi (save AU$759) Want a huge 4K TV that's relatively affordable without sacrificing quality? Sony’s X80L will give you just that, with the 85-inch model discounted to just AU$2,236 at JB Hi-Fi right now, saving you AU$759 off the RRP. This LED TV delivers terrific brightness and surprisingly good contrast, along with excellent upscaling and a range of gaming features. To get the full discount, simply enter the code CLICKVISUAL20 at checkout.

Dyson V15s Detect Submarine Complete | AU$1,649 AU$1,349 on Dyson (save AU$300) With the arrival of the Dyson V15s Detect Submarine Complete, the vacuum king has delivered its first wet-dry cordless vacuum, allowing you clean your floors more thoroughly. Save a cool AU$300 if you pick it up from Dyson's online store. And, because it's the Complete model, you get three cleaner heads and three additional tools.