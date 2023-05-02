Helix mattress toppers drop to just $95 in early Memorial Day sale

Helix has launched its early access Memorial Day sale with 20% off every Helix sleep product (opens in new tab). The brand rarely offers site-wide sales, so this is a great chance to snap up discounted bedding, including bed toppers.

The Helix Plush Mattress Topper is on sale from just $95 at Helix (opens in new tab) and it’s the closest thing you’ll get to the comfort and pressure relief of a top-rated Helix mattress when you’re on a much smaller budget.

Helix is ranked highly in our best mattress guide for 2023 and runs regular deals, and this early Memorial Day mattress sale also includes 20% off the new Helix Elite luxury mattresses for the first time.

(opens in new tab) Helix Plush Mattress Topper: from $119 $95 at Helix (opens in new tab)

If you don’t have the budget for a new mattress but your bed isn’t as comfy or supportive as you’d like, choose this machine-washable Helix bed topper instead. It’s designed to give you a luxury hotel bed feel and is breathable too – great for comfier summer sleep.

(opens in new tab) Helix Midnight: from $936.30 $749 at Helix + free pillows (opens in new tab)

The top-rated Helix Midnight mattress is also on sale, with a queen discounted to $1,099 (was $1,373). This isn’t as cheap as it was in the January Helix mattress sale – the Midnight was priced $1,030 then – but it’s still a great price for a superb bed for side sleepers. Plus, you get two free pillows worth $150.

Helix makes the best mattress for side sleepers and also offers a range of great stomach and back-sleeping mattresses. In April the brand took this a step further by launching the Helix Elite collection – luxury, 15-inch tall mattresses to rival the comfort and plushness of Saatva and DreamCloud. The new Helix Elite range contains a luxury version of the Midnight, and with 20% off a queen is priced $2,749 (was $3,436) (opens in new tab).

Every Helix mattress comes with free shipping, plus two free pillows worth $150. You’ll also have 100 nights to trial it at home, with a 15-year warranty in place, which is slightly longer than the average (10 years).