Helix mattress toppers drop to just $95 in early Memorial Day sale

By Claire Davies
published

There's also 20% off all top-rated mattresses and bedding

Helix Midnight mattress in grey and white placed on a grey fabric bed base
(Image credit: Future)

Helix has launched its early access Memorial Day sale with 20% off every Helix sleep product (opens in new tab). The brand rarely offers site-wide sales, so this is a great chance to snap up discounted bedding, including bed toppers. 

The Helix Plush Mattress Topper is on sale from just $95 at Helix (opens in new tab) and it’s the closest thing you’ll get to the comfort and pressure relief of a top-rated Helix mattress when you’re on a much smaller budget.

Helix is ranked highly in our best mattress guide for 2023 and runs regular deals, and this early Memorial Day mattress sale also includes 20% off the new Helix Elite luxury mattresses for the first time.

from (opens in new tab)

Helix Plush Mattress Topper: from $119 $95 at Helix (opens in new tab)
If you don’t have the budget for a new mattress but your bed isn’t as comfy or supportive as you’d like, choose this machine-washable Helix bed topper instead. It’s designed to give you a luxury hotel bed feel and is breathable too – great for comfier summer sleep. 

View Deal (opens in new tab)
from (opens in new tab)

Helix Midnight: from $936.30 $749 at Helix + free pillows (opens in new tab)
The top-rated Helix Midnight mattress is also on sale, with a queen discounted to $1,099 (was $1,373). This isn’t as cheap as it was in the January Helix mattress sale – the Midnight was priced $1,030 then – but it’s still a great price for a superb bed for side sleepers. Plus, you get two free pillows worth $150.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Helix makes the best mattress for side sleepers and also offers a range of great stomach and back-sleeping mattresses. In April the brand took this a step further by launching the Helix Elite collection – luxury, 15-inch tall mattresses to rival the comfort and plushness of Saatva and DreamCloud. The new Helix Elite range contains a luxury version of the Midnight, and with 20% off a queen is priced $2,749 (was $3,436) (opens in new tab)

Every Helix mattress comes with free shipping, plus two free pillows worth $150. You’ll also have 100 nights to trial it at home, with a 15-year warranty in place, which is slightly longer than the average (10 years).

Claire Davies
Claire Davies
Sleep Editor, Certified Sleep Science Coach

Claire Davies is a qualified journalist, Sleep Editor and Certified Sleep Science Coach who writes about all things related to sleep, from mattress reviews to the latest sleep techniques and research. Claire has interviewed a wealth of experts, from mattress designers and innovators to neuroscientists and doctors of sleep medicine. Before taking on the role of Sleep Editor, Claire worked as Health & Wellness Editor at Top Ten Reviews, and before that was a Senior Content Editor at T3. Claire is super-passionate about how consistent, good quality sleep can boost our physical and mental wellbeing, and would love to hear from PRs and brands regarding sleep products, services and research that can help our readers sleep better than ever. 

Topics
Homes