Grab the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 with a free $100 credit right now

Luckily, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 starts at $454 with trade-in (opens in new tab) right now at Samsung. This knocks up to $245 off the cost of this premium Android tablet. If you don't have anything to trade-in, don't worry — Samsung is offering a $100 credit with the device that can be spent on anything at Samsung. You also get some freebies: 3 months of Spotify Premium, 4 months of YouTube Premium, and 2 months of Adobe Lightroom.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: from $454 w/ trade-in @ Samsung (opens in new tab)

The newest addition to Samsung's line of tablets, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 features a 11-inch Full HD 120Hz display, a 12Mp front-facing camera, three microphones and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU. It now starts at $454 with trade-in at Samsung. Or, if you don't have anything to trade, you can get a free $100 credit to spend at Samsung.

Key features: 11-inch (2560 x 1600) 120Hz LCD display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage

Rear cameras: 13 MP auto-focus lens, 6MP ultra-wide lens

Front camera: 12MP

Product launch: February 25, 2022

Price history: The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 cost $699 at launch. It can occasionally be found on sale for around $50 off. The lowest price ever for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is $529, a price that first appeared during December 2022.

Price comparison: Samsung: $699 w/ free $100 credit (opens in new tab) | Amazon: $699 (opens in new tab) | Best Buy: $699 (opens in new tab)

Reviews consensus: The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is widely regarded as one of the best tablets on the market. In our Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 review, we called it "a new standard for Android tablets." We praised its beautiful display, long battery life, great sound quality and cameras. We also liked it as a laptop replacement and appreciated the fact that it comes included with the S-Pen pressure sensitive stylus.

Toms Guide: 4/5 (opens in new tab) | LaptopMag: 4/5 (opens in new tab)

Buy it if: You want a solid all-around tablet for work and entertainment that's more affordable than an iPad.

Don't buy it if: You don't need all the premium features or fast performance the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 offers — opt for one of the best cheap tablets instead.