Google Pixel 6 Pro drops to its lowest ever price at Amazon

The Google Pixel 6 Pro was crowned our Android phone of the year in 2021, and to this day remains an excellent flagship, especially for photography enthusiasts. While the Google Pixel 7 is on the horizon, thanks to this excellent Amazon deal you really shouldn’t wait to upgrade.

For a limited time, the Google Pixel 6 Pro (5G/128GB) is on sale for $799 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That’s $100 off its regular retail price of $899 and is the lowest ever price for the flagship smartphone. This easily qualifies as not just one of the strongest Google Pixel savings we’ve ever seen, but one of the best smartphone deals of the year.

We rank the Google Pixel 6 Pro as one of the best Android phones you can currently buy. In fact, we’ve previously labeled the device the best value flagship phone available, and this deal only makes the Pixel 6 Pro even more appealing from a price perspective.

In our Google Pixel 6 Pro review we said: “Google has once again reclaimed its Android photography crown and goes head-to-head with Apple’s best. The Pixel 6 Pro is a powerful and capable phone and Tensor, while somewhat moderate in benchmarks, has some seriously excellent applications.”

The Pixel 6 Pro’s 6.7-inch 120Hz display is a stunner, but the real winner here is the phone’s impressive camera array. It boasts a 50MP main sensor, 12MP wide-angle lens and a 48MP telephoto shooter with a 4x optical zoom. This is enough photography power to match anything shot on Apple’s iPhone 13 Pro.

The shorter than average battery life (7 hours and 49 minutes in our testing) is disappointing, not to mention the under-display fingerprint sensor can be a little temperamental. But the slick new design and speedy Google Tensor processor help to make up for these minor gripes.

In summary, the Google Pixel 6 Pro is a great value flagship that we’ve previously recommended at full price. Scoring this excellent device with a $100 discount represents seriously good value for money.