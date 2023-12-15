Get $868 of savings with Helix's Midnight Luxe mattress in new 25% off flash sale

If you missed the big Helix Mattress Black Friday sale, you have a second chance this weekend as the brand has launched a new flash sale. In it you can save 25% on any Helix mattress and get $150 worth of free pillows with your purchase. The difference between this new Helix mattress deal and the brand’s Black Friday offer is that here you get $150 of free bedding, whereas on Black Friday you could have received a free bedding bundle worth up to $330 instead.
25% off gets you the top-rated Helix Midnight Luxe from $1,030 (was $1,373), saving you up to $718 on the largest size. Throw in those free Helix Mattress pillows and you’re looking at a maximum saving of $868. The standard Helix Midnight is our best mattress of 2023 for people who sleep on their side. The Luxe version doubles down on all that side sleeper comfort with a plusher, more contouring feel to rapidly reduce aches and pressure points.
The Helix Midnight Luxe sits in the middle of the trio of Midnight mattresses for side sleepers - the standard Midnight is cheaper and the Elite Midnight is more expensive. In the new Helix mattress sale a queen is reduced to $1,780 (was $2,373), saving you $743 once you add on the value of the two free pillows too. In our Helix Midnight Luxe Mattress hands-on review, we praised its super-squishy feel and excellent motion isolation. You’ll get 100 nights to trial it at home, with a 15-year warranty backing.
Helix Midnight Luxe by Helix Sleep
Was: From $1,373
Now: From $1,030 at Helix Sleep
Summary: The Helix Midnight Luxe is a 13.5” tall hybrid mattress made with six layers, comprising polyfoam and copper gel memory foam to contour your curves, plus a layer of individually wrapped coils; these get extra-firm around the lumbar area and edges of the mattress. As with the best hybrid mattresses, this combination of foam and coils delivers good support and comfort, plus it makes the bed more breathable and cooling compared to a memory foam mattress. The Midnight Luxe is designed specifically for side sleepers seeking a luxury mattress to help them enjoy better sleep. Because it’s plusher and offers more contouring than the standard Midnight, we feel it’s the better choice of the two for side sleepers with hip and shoulder pain. Helix Sleep rates the Midnight Luxe as a 5-6 out of 10 on the firmness scale and from our initial testing, we’d agree with that. The addition of the pillow top makes it feel squishier than the original Midnight, but that does mean it’s a little trickier to change sleep positions on. That’s a small niggle for a generally excellent side sleeper bed though.
Price history: As we explained earlier in our deal analysis, the Helix Black Friday sale was slightly better than this new flash sale because it offered a higher value of free bedding – and the bedding bundle was varied. They were giving away sheets, pillows and a mattress protector with every Helix bed purchase. The 25% discount is the same though and so are the prices. We normally see a 20% saving on Helix beds in monthly mattress sales, so 25% off plus free pillows is definitely on the higher side and therefore a great time to buy.
Benefits: 100 night trial | 15-year warranty | Free shipping