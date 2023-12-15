Get $868 of savings with Helix's Midnight Luxe mattress in new 25% off flash sale

If you missed the big Helix Mattress Black Friday sale, you have a second chance this weekend as the brand has launched a new flash sale. In it you can save 25% on any Helix mattress and get $150 worth of free pillows with your purchase. The difference between this new Helix mattress deal and the brand’s Black Friday offer is that here you get $150 of free bedding, whereas on Black Friday you could have received a free bedding bundle worth up to $330 instead.

25% off gets you the top-rated Helix Midnight Luxe from $1,030 (was $1,373), saving you up to $718 on the largest size. Throw in those free Helix Mattress pillows and you’re looking at a maximum saving of $868. The standard Helix Midnight is our best mattress of 2023 for people who sleep on their side. The Luxe version doubles down on all that side sleeper comfort with a plusher, more contouring feel to rapidly reduce aches and pressure points.

The Helix Midnight Luxe sits in the middle of the trio of Midnight mattresses for side sleepers - the standard Midnight is cheaper and the Elite Midnight is more expensive. In the new Helix mattress sale a queen is reduced to $1,780 (was $2,373), saving you $743 once you add on the value of the two free pillows too. In our Helix Midnight Luxe Mattress hands-on review, we praised its super-squishy feel and excellent motion isolation. You’ll get 100 nights to trial it at home, with a 15-year warranty backing.