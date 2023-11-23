Gaming PC Black Friday deals — 7 big discounts I recommend now

Black Friday is the best time to pick up a new gaming PC, and this year, retailers are cutting prices on the latest and greatest hardware — perfect for every budget.

Whether you’re just starting out and looking for something cheap and cheerful, or you’re a gaming enthusiast looking for peak performance, we’ve scoured the internet and found some shockingly good deals.

These include a powerful desktop for less than $900 , $600 off the beasty RTX 4090-armed Alienware Aurora R15 , and more. So without further ado, let’s get into the best Black Friday gaming PC deals so far.

Gaming PC Black Friday deals (US)

Ipason gaming desktop (Radeon RX 6650XT): was $1,399 now $849 @ Newegg

With $550 off, this is a rather powerful entry-level desktop for the price — packing an AMD Ryzen 5500 CPU, Radeon RX 6650XT GPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and a 1TB NVMe SSD. All of it is kept cool with four RGB fans.

MSI Aegis R desktop (RTX 4060): was $1,399 now $1,010 @ Newegg with Zip using code ZIP111

MSI’s Aegis R desktop is a real mid-range beast with Intel Core i7-13700F CPU, RTX 4060 GPU, 16GB DDR5 RAM and a spacious 2TB SSD. If you want to pay everything up front, the price will be $1,149. But split it into several interest-free payments, and you can snag it for even cheaper!

ABS Stratos desktop (RTX 4070 Ti): was $1,999 now $1,799 @ Newegg

Right now, you can get $200 off this monster from ABS — packed to the gills with pure power and cooling. On that Motherboard with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support, you’ll find an Intel Core i7-13700KF CPU, RTX 4070 Ti GPU, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD.

Alienware Aurora R15 (RTX 4090): was $3,899 now $3,299 @ Dell

If you want the ultimate gaming PC for less, this is it with a significant $600 discount. This configuration of the R15 sports a blazing fast Intel Core i9-13900KF CPU, RTX 4090 GPU, 32GB DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD.

Gaming PC Black Friday deals (UK)

AlphaSync gaming desktop (RTX 4060): was £873 now £799 @ eBuyer

Make no mistake — this is a dirt cheap price for an impressive spec like this. AlphaSync’s desktop packs an AMD Ryzen 5 5500 CPU, RTX 4060 GPU, 32GB DDR4 RAM, and a 1TB SSD.

OcUK Gallium desktop (RTX 4070): was £1,699 now £1,499 @ Overclockers

Head over to Overclockers and you can save £200 on this impressive configuration of its mighty Gallium desktop. Look inside the glass and you’ll find an AMD Ryzen 5 5600X CPU, RTX 4070 GPU, and a 1TB PCIe Gen. 4 SSD.