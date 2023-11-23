Gaming PC Black Friday deals — 7 big discounts I recommend now

published

Save big on the latest gaming PC rigs

Black Friday gaming PC deals
Black Friday is the best time to pick up a new gaming PC, and this year, retailers are cutting prices on the latest and greatest hardware — perfect for every budget.

Whether you’re just starting out and looking for something cheap and cheerful, or you’re a gaming enthusiast looking for peak performance, we’ve scoured the internet and found some shockingly good deals.

These include a powerful desktop for less than $900, $600 off the beasty RTX 4090-armed Alienware Aurora R15, and more. So without further ado, let’s get into the best Black Friday gaming PC deals so far. 

Gaming PC Black Friday deals (US)

Ipason gaming desktop (Radeon RX 6650XT): was $1,399 now $849 @ Newegg
With $550 off, this is a rather powerful entry-level desktop for the price — packing an AMD Ryzen 5500 CPU, Radeon RX 6650XT GPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and a 1TB NVMe SSD. All of it is kept cool with four RGB fans.

MSI Aegis R desktop (RTX 4060): was $1,399 now $1,010 @ Newegg with Zip using code ZIP111
MSI’s Aegis R desktop is a real mid-range beast with Intel Core i7-13700F CPU, RTX 4060 GPU, 16GB DDR5 RAM and a spacious 2TB SSD. If you want to pay everything up front, the price will be $1,149. But split it into several interest-free payments, and you can snag it for even cheaper!

ABS Stratos desktop (RTX 4070 Ti): was $1,999 now $1,799 @ Newegg
Right now, you can get $200 off this monster from ABS — packed to the gills with pure power and cooling. On that Motherboard with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support, you’ll find an Intel Core i7-13700KF CPU, RTX 4070 Ti GPU, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD.

Alienware Aurora R15 (RTX 4090): was $3,899 now $3,299 @ Dell
If you want the ultimate gaming PC for less, this is it with a significant $600 discount. This configuration of the R15 sports a blazing fast Intel Core i9-13900KF CPU, RTX 4090 GPU, 32GB DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD.

Gaming PC Black Friday deals (UK)

AlphaSync gaming desktop (RTX 4060): was £873 now £799 @ eBuyer
Make no mistake — this is a dirt cheap price for an impressive spec like this. AlphaSync’s desktop packs an AMD Ryzen 5 5500 CPU, RTX 4060 GPU, 32GB DDR4 RAM, and a 1TB SSD.

OcUK Gallium desktop (RTX 4070): was £1,699 now £1,499 @ Overclockers
Head over to Overclockers and you can save £200 on this impressive configuration of its mighty Gallium desktop. Look inside the glass and you’ll find an AMD Ryzen 5 5600X CPU, RTX 4070 GPU, and a 1TB PCIe Gen. 4 SSD.

Alienware Aurora R15 (RTX 4090): was £3,339 now £2,799 @ Dell
This is an absolute beast for the price with over £500 off. Alienware’s pulled out the big guns with an AMD Ryzen 9 7950X CPU, RTX 4090 GPU, a massive 64GB of speedy DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD.

