Found! The 5 best cheap queen mattresses for under $500 in the Black Friday sales

Keeping costs down shouldn't mean compromising on comfort, so we’ve rounded up the 5 best cheap queen size mattresses for an ultra affordable price — and they start at just $100.

Investing in a new mattress is one of the best things you can do to improve the quality of your sleep. And if you’re looking to upgrade your mattress, then there is no better time to buy than during the Black Friday mattress sales.

Timing your purchase to coincide with Black Friday is all about making your hard-earned money go further. Which is why we’ve hunted down some of the best mattress deals on offer this Black Friday, so you can get a quality new queen size mattress for under $500.

You can get a queen size Emma Hybrid Original for $479 at Emma, which is a saving of a whopping $720. Or, why not get the Allswell X 10” at Walmart for an insane price of $100 ? Whether you're a back, side, or stomach sleeper, there's mattress in our round-up that will suit your every need and leave you money in the bank to treat yourself this holiday season.

1. Allswell x 10” Hybrid mattress

Was: $135

Now: $100 at Walmart

Saving: $35 (queen saving) Summary: The Allswell x 10” mattress is one of the cheapest mattress deals we’ve found on the market. This hybrid mattress is constructed of four layers featuring premium memory foam for comfort, high-density foam for additional support, and individually wrapped coils that help minimize motion transfer. Despite this mattress having a medium-firm rating, it does still feel like there’s a bit of bounce, so it is perfect for restless sleepers who want to effortlessly move around at night without disturbing their sleeping partner. The combo of memory foam and coils makes it ideal for back, stomach, and combination sleepers who don’t want to feel as though they're sinking into the bed but still need that additional support for their spine. It also has pretty good edge support, given this is a budget mattress; if you naturally gravitate towards the edge of the bed, you won’t feel like you will roll out. Price history: Even at full price, this mattress is incredibly good value. The Walmart sale has reduced this mattress from $135 to $100, saving a generous $35. This is as low as we’ve seen this mattress go and you make savings across the whole range with a king size mattress costing just $110 from $140. Benefits: 10 year warranty | Cheapest hybrid on market | Excellent motion isolation

2. Siena Memory Foam Mattress

Was: $799

Now: $399 at Sienasleep

Saving: $400 (queen saving) Summary: The Siena memory foam mattress is a great option for anyone who wants a premium mattress at a budget price. This 10-inch mattress is made up of three different foam layers and is ideal for back and stomach sleepers who like a firmer bed. Despite being an all-foam mattress, this offers superb temperature regulation, keeping hot sleepers cool regardless of the temperatures outside. It also does a great job isolating movement so if you share a bed then you won’t be disturbed by a restless partner. Another great aspect of this mattress is superb edge support, so it will be a game-changer if you struggle to get in and out of bed. Price history: This Black Friday you can save an impressive $400 on queen size mattress from Siena sleep. The brand does often reduce the prices of their mattresses but this usually sits around the $300 mark so this sale is a good one. They’re also offering a discount on their accessory set, so, during the Black Friday sales, you can get two pillows, a sheet set, and a mattress protector worth $499 for just $99 with any mattress purchase. Benefits: 180 day trial | Free shipping and returns | 10 year warranty

3. Priage by ZINUS 8 Inch Green Tea Luxe Memory Foam Mattress

Was: $599

Now: $405.89 from Bed Bath and Beyond

Saving: $193.11 (queen saving) Summary: This mattress is perfect for any type of sleeper, thanks to it’s layers of pressure-relieving foam. It is only 8 inches in thickness, but because it’s made up of three layers, it still feels plush and luxurious. The first layer is 2.5 inches of green tea and ActivCharcoal-infused memory foam; this helps to absorb any moisture and neutralize odors so your mattress will always feel fresh and clean. There is then 2 inches of Z Comfort foam and 5.5 inches of Z Base memory foam, which means that you’ll sink in a little but still get the right level of support. It also offers fantastic pressure relief, delighting back and stomach sleepers. It does a great job of isolating any motion transfer so couples will sleep soundly even if one partner is restless. It’s also a good choice for heavy sleepers as it can support a weight of up to 500lbs. Payment history: At full price, this mattress will set you back $599, which puts it firmly within the budget mattress category, but this Black Friday, you can get a queen size for just $405.89, making a saving of just over 32%. It comes with a 10-year warranty, so for the money, this is a great investment. This brand doesn’t tend to reduce its mattresses very often, but there are some discounts to be had if you sign up for their newsletter. But you really can’t beat this offer, so if this mattress is for you, best be quick and snap it up. Benefits: Mattress in a box | 10 year warranty | Good airflow

4. Emma Hybrid Comfort Mattress

Was: $1,199 for a queen

Now: $479 at Emma

Saving: $720 (queen saving) Summary: Hybrid mattresses are renowned for their outstanding balance of comfort and support, and the Emma Hybrid Comfort is no exception. This latest offering from Emma Sleep promises zero motion transfer (which means you won’t be startled awake every time someone else in the bed rolls over) and excellent temperature regulation, so no more waking up in a hot sweat. There’s also seven ergonomic zones, which work to ensure optimal spinal alignment — which is great news for anyone prone to back pain. Finally, ideal pressure distribution means that this is a mattress that suits a range of sleeping positions, especially those who sleep on their sides. The Emma Hybrid Comfort is another excellent all-rounder at an incredibly competitive price. Price history: A whopping 60% off of the Emma Hybrid Comfort is one of the best Black Friday deals we’ve seen so far, resulting in a huge saving of $720. For context, we usually see sales in the region of 40% off, so this is an exceptional offer. We can’t imagine this price will stick around for much longer, so act now to avoid missing out. Benefits: 365-night trial | 10 year warranty | Free shipping

5. Sweetnight Memory Foam Mattress Was: $481.99

Now: $277.93 at Amazon

Saving: $204.861 (queen size) Summary: This mattress is a must-have for anyone who sleeps hot. Although it’s made from pressure-relieving memory foam which usually sleeps warm, this model is infused with a cooling gel that will keep even the hottest sleep feeling cool. This mattress also offers three firmness levels in one mattress thanks to its flippable design. There is a soft layer on one side and a firm layer on the other. This makes it the ideal choice for all kinds of sleepers, but back sleepers will really love the firm side, which offers a huge amount of support. The memory foam has been engineered specifically to contour to the body and keep the spine a neutral position so you can say goodbye to waking up with any aches and pains. This mattress is 12-inches in height but you can purchase it in 8 and 10-inch versions too. Purchase history: This mattress can often be found with a 15% discount but this Black Friday saving is pretty good value. A queen-size mattress will cost $277.93, which is reduced from $481.99, making it a pretty good bargain. We’ve checked the prices for the 8” which is priced at $214 for a queen size and 10-inch which is $228 and they aren’t included in the Black Friday sale so don’t miss your chance you grab a good deal. Benefits: 100 day return window |Free unpack inside delivery | Fast shipping

7 other Black Friday mattress deals to consider