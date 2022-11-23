Forget AirPods: My favorite noise canceling earbuds are 50% off for Black Friday

As Black Friday approaches, we continue to scout out the best Black Friday deals around, and this is the best time of year to buy new headphones.

The Grammy-recommended Anker Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro earbuds have dropped by a staggering 50% during Black Friday — they're $84.99 @ Amazon (opens in new tab) — their lowest price to date. So, if you want to grab some of the best wireless earbuds, you better move fast.

By comparison, the cheapest AirPods Pro is $159 at Amazon (opens in new tab) right now, so you can save big and still scoop up noise-canceling earbuds.

The Anker Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro earbuds have just dropped to their lowest price ever with 50% off during Black Friday. The Grammy-recommended earbuds offer high-tech HearID ANC (noise cancelation), ambient noise and 3D surround sound to produce seriously high-res audio. Using coaxial dual driver tech, vocals are crystal clear and bass sonorous.

The Anker Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro earbuds are my favorite noise-canceling earbuds by far and have been recommended by no less than 20 Grammy-winning audio producers because of their high-tech features guaranteed to deliver an audio masterclass. If you're looking for noise-cancelation without the premium price tag of the AirPods Pro, these are a steal for nearly half the price at just $84.99.

If you're new to the Soundcore brand, check out the Tom's Guide Anker Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro review for the full lowdown on these earbuds. An upgraded spec sheet includes advanced codec support, new listening modes, Anker's version of spatial audio and refined hardware.

You can also expect customizable active noise cancelation, Bluetooth 5.2, and a whopping six mics and AI-noise reduction. Touch sensors allow you to control features like voice assistant and volume, and the Soundcore partner app gives access to 22 preset music settings, HearID ANC technology, 3D surround sound and ambient noise.

Through the app, you can map your unique ear canal to your buds (a bit like the iPhone's Face ID but for sound), tailoring frequencies and decibels accordingly to deliver a powerful audio experience.

If you're serious about your music, you'll need to act fast to grab the Anker Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro on discount.

