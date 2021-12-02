Cyber Week deal — get free AirPods Pro with select phones at Visible

There are only a few weeks left before the holidays, which means iPhone deals are at their prime right now. Verizon-owned network Visible, for instance, has a killer deal for anyone in the market to upgrade their current smartphone.

For a limited time, purchase an eligible phone at Visible and you'll get free AirPods Pro, Beats Studio Buds, Google Pixel Buds, Samsung Galaxy Buds Live, or Google Pixel Buds Series-A. Plus, based on the phone you buy, you'll also earn from a $50 to $200 gift card. It's one of the best holiday sales we've seen.

Purchase an eligible phone at Visible, and get a free pair of wireless buds with your purchase. Eligible phones include iPhone SE through iPhone 13 models, Galaxy S21/S21 Plus, Pixel 6/Pixel 6 Pro, and more. The free buds are based on which phone you buy and range from AirPods Pro to Google Pixel Buds. Plus, switch to Visible and you'll get up to a $200 gift card after 3 months of service payments. You can choose from Amazon, Best Buy, Mastercard, Sephora, and more.

If you're not familiar with Visible, the service debuted in 2018 and is available nationwide. They only offer one $40 unlimited plan, which includes taxes and fees. You can purchase phones from Visible or bring your own. For instance, the Pixel 6 is available on Visible and consumers can also opt for any of the new iPhones.

There are some restrictions to know. For instance, they can slow down your connection if Verizon's network is congested. In addition, Visible caps video streaming at 480p resolution and music streams at 500 Kbps.