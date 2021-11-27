Cyber Monday Samsung deals — best sales available right now

Cyber Monday is here, and there are Cyber Monday Samsung deals everywhere. From Chromebooks and Galaxy phones to QLED TVs and wireless earbuds, you'll be able to get everything you need for a much lower price than usual.

Some of the best Cyber Monday deals around are on Samsung's online store. If you shop at Samsung directly, you'll find great sales and amazing discounts on trade-ins.

During Cyber Monday, you can find great prices on the Samsung Galaxy S21, the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, and the Galaxy Z Fold 3. Some mobile device deals even include extras like a free wireless charger or Galaxy Buds. If you're shopping for your home, several Samsung 4K TVs are discounted thanks to the best Cyber Monday TV deals.

We’ve compiled a list of the best Cyber Monday Samsung deals you can grab today, check them out below.

Top 10 Cyber Monday Samsung deals today

Cyber Monday Samsung deals — best sales right now

TVs

Samsung 75" 7 Series 4K TV: was $1,099 now $849 @ Best Buy Samsung 75" 7 Series 4K TV: was $1,099 now $849 @ Best Buy

The Samsung Class 7 Series LED 4K TV delivers a sharp UHD picture in a monstrous 75-inch size. The Crystal Processor can upscale content to 4K, and you get a voice-activated remote control, thin bezel design and a game enhancer mode for smooth action.

Samsung 50" Crystal 4K TV: was $569 now $479 @ Best Buy Samsung 50" Crystal 4K TV: was $569 now $479 @ Best Buy

The AU8000 is part of Samsung's 2021 line of Crystal TVs, and now it's hit an even lower price. These TVs are more affordable than Samsung's premium QLEDs, but offer the same rich selection of features. They include a 120Hz refresh rate, Alexa/Bixby/Google Assistant compatibility, HDR support, and Samsung's Tizen platform.

Samsung 60" 4K TV: was $599 now $508 @ Walmart Samsung 60" 4K TV: was $599 now $508 @ Walmart

The TU7000 is part of Samsung's entry-level TVs. However, it's still loaded with features that include HDR support, built-in Bixby support (voice assistant), and Samsung's Tizen operating system, which gives you access to apps like Apple TV Plus, Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Sling TV, Disney Plus, and more.

Samsung 65" Q60A QLED 4K TV: was $1,099 now $847 @ Amazon Samsung 65" Q60A QLED 4K TV: was $1,099 now $847 @ Amazon

Amazon is coming out swinging with this epic Cyber Monday deals on 65-inch Samsung QLED TV. You get a fantastic 4K picture for just to $847, which is a massive $252 off. Be quick, as this sale likely won't stick around for long.

Samsung 65" Q70A QLED TV: was $1,399 now $997 @ Amazon Samsung 65" Q70A QLED TV: was $1,399 now $997 @ Amazon

This 65-inch Samsung QLED TV has been slashed by $402 by Amazon as part of its Cyber Monday deals. This television offers fantastic 4K images thanks to Samsung's Quantum Processor, Alexa support and a 120Hz refresh rate that makes this set ideal for gaming.

Samsung 75" QLED Q70A: was $2,299 now $1,497 @ Amazon Samsung 75" QLED Q70A: was $2,299 now $1,497 @ Amazon

Get a screen size worthy of your home theater with the 75-inch Samsung QLED QN70A, selling now for $800 off the regular price. With dual-LED backlight, 100% color volume and a 120Hz display, it's great for movies and gaming alike.

Samsung 65" The Frame 4K TV: was $1,999 now $1,497 @ Newegg Samsung 65" The Frame 4K TV: was $1,999 now $1,497 @ Newegg

The 65-inch version of Samsung's The Frame 4K QLED TV drops $500 to $1,497 at NewEgg, which also includes free shipping. You'll appreciate Samsung's Wide Viewing Angle technology for off-angle viewing, the improved picture contrast courtesy of Samsung's Dual LED backlight and the better color accuracy and shadow detail powered by the set's Quantum Processor 4K.

Samsung 55" The Frame 4K TV: was $1,275 now $1,049 @ Amazon Samsung 55" The Frame 4K TV: was $1,275 now $1,049 @ Amazon

The 55-inch version of Samsung's The Frame 4K QLED TV drops over $200 to $1,049 at Amazon, which also includes free shipping. You'll appreciate Samsung's Wide Viewing Angle technology for off-angle viewing, the improved picture contrast courtesy of Samsung's Dual LED backlight and the better color accuracy and shadow detail powered by the set's Quantum Processor 4K. This model includes a Premium 1 Year Extended Protection Plan.

Samsung 55" Neo QN85A 4K QLED TV: was $1,599 now $1,097 @ Amazon Samsung 55" Neo QN85A 4K QLED TV: was $1,599 now $1,097 @ Amazon

The Samsung Neo 4K QLED TV is part of Samsung's 2021 lineup of TVs. It features a matrix of Quantum Mini LEDs that focus light precisely where needed for better contrast. You also get Quantum HDR 24x, which provides scene by scene optimization for HDR, plus Object Tracking Sound, Motion Xcelerator Turbo Plus and Alexa/Bixby support. This is one of the best Cyber Monday Samsung deals we've seen for this set.

Samsung 55" QN90A Neo 4K QLED TV: was $1,799 now $1,297 @ Amazon Samsung 55" QN90A Neo 4K QLED TV: was $1,799 now $1,297 @ Amazon

The Samsung QN90A is the king of QLED TVs. This 2021 TV uses mini-LED backlighting for unmatched picture brightness. With its 1-inch thin profile, it's also one of the best-looking sets you can buy. It features HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support, 120Hz refresh rate, Samsung's Tizen OS, and a voice remote. It's now more than $500 off and one of the best premium QLED deals of all time.

Samsung QN84A QLED TV: was $2,799 now $1,899 @ Best Buy Samsung QN84A QLED TV: was $2,799 now $1,899 @ Best Buy

This deal takes a whopping $900 off this TV's original price, making it one of the best TV deals we've seen so far. Featuring a massive 75-inch 4K QLED display, this TV delivers great image quality with superb brightness and contrast levels.

Samsung LSP7T 4K Laser Projector: was $3,499 now $2,499 @ Best Buy Samsung LSP7T 4K Laser Projector: was $3,499 now $2,499 @ Best Buy

Get a cinematic short throw laser projector for $1,000 off with Samsung's The Premiere LSP7T 4K single-laser smart projector. With only a few inches of distance, this short throw projector can put up a giant 120-inch 4K picture, with 2200 lumens of brightness for great visibility any time of day. With 2.2 channel sound, wireless connectivity and Samsung's Tizen smart TV software built-in, the projector can also replace your smart TV.

Samsung HW-Q950A 11.1.4ch Soundbar with Dolby Atmos/DTS:X: was $1,799 now $1,299 @ Samsung Samsung HW-Q950A 11.1.4ch Soundbar with Dolby Atmos/DTS:X: was $1,799 now $1,299 @ Samsung For Cyber Monday, Samsung has knocked $500 off the price of this 11.1.4ch soundbar system. It comes with a soundbar, subwoofer, and two rear speakers; supports both Dolby Atmos and DTS:X sound; and supports Alexa Voice Assistant, AirPlay 2, and Bluetooth. Also available at this price from Best Buy.

Mobile

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag: was $29 now $17 @ Amazon Samsung Galaxy SmartTag: was $29 now $17 @ Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy SmartTag is a bluetooth tracking device that works with your Samsung phone. You attach it to your important items, and if they ever go missing, you can open the app on your phone to find out where they are. It works great on keys, wallets, pet collars and more. If you’re looking for ideas for a really useful gift, this would be great.

Samsung Galaxy S21: was $799 now $249 w/ trade-in @ Samsung Samsung Galaxy S21: was $799 now $249 w/ trade-in @ Samsung

For a flagship phone, the S21 is already a steal at its list price of $799, but we won’t say no to getting it at a fraction of that price. You'll need to trade-in an eligible device from Samsung, Apple, LG, Motorola, or Google. Without trading-in, you can get a $200 discount on the Galaxy S21.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3: was $999 now $299 w/ trade-in @ Samsung Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3: was $999 now $299 w/ trade-in @ Samsung

It’s the least expensive of Samsung’s foldable phones, and it's even cheaper right now. The deal above from Samsung gets you the phone for just $299 if you trade in eligible devices — and also throws in a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, and a wireless charger. Normally you'd pay $189 for the buds and charger alone, so this a great deal.

Samsung Galaxy A42 5G: was $399 now free w/ new unlimited plan @ Verizon Samsung Galaxy A42 5G: was $399 now free w/ new unlimited plan @ Verizon

If you're looking for one of the best cheap 5G phones, the Galaxy A42 should be at the top of your list. And it's hard to beat the price of free, which is what Verizon is offering this handset at right now. To get the Galaxy A42 for free, you need to open a new line and sign up for any unlimited data plan at Verizon.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7: was $649 now $499 @ Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab S7: was $649 now $499 @ Amazon

In stock soon: Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is a great rival to the iPad Pro. It beats the battery life of the iPad Pro by more than 5 hours, plus you get facial recognition features for a fraction of the cost Apple asks for to use them. The one area it can’t challenge the iPad Pro in is performance, but it’s still strong enough for gaming and multitasking between multiple programs. If you have a device to trade in, go over to the Samsung online store and save even more.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: was $1,199 now $449 w/ trade-in @ Samsung Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: was $1,199 now $449 w/ trade-in @ Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is one of the best phones available right now and is our pick for the best Android phone you can buy. Its performance, cameras, and QHD OLED screen are all top-notch, and now you can get all this for a whopping $600 off from Samsung if you trade in an eligible device.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: was $1,949 now $649 w/ trade-in @ Samsung Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: was $1,949 now $649 w/ trade-in @ Samsung

The best deal around right now for the Z Fold 3 with a trade-in is at Samsung for $649, a massive $1,300 off its usual price. Plus, it comes with a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 and a wireless charger with your purchase.

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: was $1,199 now $824 w/ trade-in @ Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: was $1,199 now $824 w/ trade-in @ Samsung

Samsung is knocking the price of its Galaxy Note 20 Ultra to just $824. While it's been out for more than a year, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra features a pro-level camera with a 108MP sensor and 50x zoom, the ability to stream Xbox games, and a huge 6.9-inch OLED screen with a dynamic 120Hz refresh rate.

Galaxy S20 FE: $5/month w/ unlimited plan @ AT&T Galaxy S20 FE: $5/month w/ unlimited plan @ AT&T

The Galaxy S20 FE is an inexpensive version of the Galaxy S20. It sports a 6.5-inch AMOLED (2400 x 1080) 120Hz LCD, Snapdragon 865 CPU, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. The CPU and fast-refreshing display are the same you'd get with the regular S20, but the S20 FE costs less. Buy the phone via an installment plan and activate a new or existing unlimited plan to get this phone for just $5/month over 36 months.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (Unlocked, 128GB, 5G): was $699 now $549 @ Amazon Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (Unlocked, 128GB, 5G): was $699 now $549 @ Amazon

Right now on Amazon, you can get $120 off on the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. Highlights include a triple camera system with 30x Space Zoom, 5G connectivity and a roomy 6.5-inch 120Hz OLED display.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3: Free w/ Magenta MAX @ T-Mobile Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3: Free w/ Magenta MAX @ T-Mobile

If you're in the market for a foldable, T-Mobile has an attractive offer for you. You can get the Galaxy Z Flip 3 for free when you sign up for the Magenta Max plan and trade in a device. You also have to sign up for the monthly payment plan.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite: was $159 now $119 @ Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite: was $159 now $119 @ Amazon

This cheap tablet just got cheaper by $40. With a 10 hour battery life, this tablet is great for surfing the web, watching videos and playing some games. The face-recognition unlock system is also a very useful feature, and something you'd usually not find on tablets in this price range. At just $119, it's perfect if you're on a low budget. If you trade-in at Samsung, you can get it for as little as $19.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7: was $229 now $199 @ Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab A7: was $229 now $199 @ Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 is our choice for the best Android tablet around right now. You'll get facial-recognition unlocking for your tablet, it runs for more than 13 hours before you need to grab a charger, and you have full access to the Google Play store and apps, unlike what Amazon's own-brand Fire tablets offer. If you trade-in at Samsung, you can get it for as little as $129.

Wearables and headphones

Galaxy Watch 4: was $249 now $64 w/ trade-in @ Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: was $249 now $64 w/ trade-in @ Samsung

Samsung has its standard 40mm Galaxy Watch 4 on sale for just $64 after trade-in. The Galaxy Watch 4 has a sporty aesthetic, plus a cool body composition analysis feature, and the revamped Wear OS software. If you have an older Apple Watch or Galaxy Watch to trade in, you can get the Galaxy Watch 4 for as little as $64.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2: was $149 now $79 w/ trade-in @ Samsung Samsung Galaxy Buds 2: was $149 now $79 w/ trade-in @ Samsung

The Galaxy Buds 2 are one of the best wireless earbuds, featuring a battery life of up to 7.5 hours (with ANC off), Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity and colorful options. After trade-in, you can get these buds for as little as $79, and you can recycle any Galaxy buds or any wired/wireless headsets to get the offer. Hurry, as only white, black, violet and olive options are available. Without a trade-in, the Buds 2 cost $119, a $30 discount.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: was $169 now $90 @ Amazon Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: was $169 now $90 @ Amazon

If you’re looking for a compact, comfortable pair of earbuds to use with your Samsung phone, the Galaxy Buds Live would be a great choice. Although they could be better in terms of noise cancelling, they beat the AirPods in terms of battery life and price. Plus, they come with some great Samsung-exclusive features like Bixby voice control and a gaming mode that aims to reduce audio latency when playing games.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Samsung Galaxy Buds 2: was $149 now $99 @ Woot

This deal takes a whole 33% off the original price, making it one of the best offers we've seen. The Galaxy Buds 2 are one of the best wireless earbuds, featuring a battery life of up to 7.5 hours (with ANC off), Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity and colorful options.

Laptops

Samsung Chromebook 2: was $549 now $49 w/ trade-in @ Samsung Samsung Chromebook 2: was $549 now $49 w/ trade-in @ Samsung

If you’re looking for a really cheap Chromebook, the Samsung Chromebook 2 is on sale from $49 with trade-in. This 2-in-1 is the budget follow-up to the original Chromebook, and it’s got better battery life, making it more practical. As the lower price point suggests, it does have some compromises; it lacks the original’s gorgeous screen and doesn’t include an S Pen. But getting it for just $49 is crazy. If you don't trade-in, you can get it for a great price of $399 right now.

Galaxy Book Go: was $349 now $59 w/ trade-in @ Samsung Galaxy Book Go: was $349 now $59 w/ trade-in @ Samsung

The Galaxy Book Go packs a 14-inch display, Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. Ideal for students, this Chromebook also has a battery that's rated to last up to 18 hours. After trade-in, the laptop costs as low as $0, and you can trade in a tablet, laptop or phone.

Samsung Chromebook 4: was $199 now $129 @ Walmart Samsung Chromebook 4: was $199 now $129 @ Walmart

The Samsung Chromebook 4 11.6" is our pick for the best Chromebook for those on a budget. It's thin and lightweight while offering great battery life and good performance. The only downside is that it lacks a touch screen, but if you don’t mind not having one it’s a great laptop for the price.

Samsung Chromebook 4 15.6": was $379 now $259 @ Best Buy Samsung Chromebook 4 15.6": was $379 now $259 @ Best Buy Same great laptop as above, but with a larger screen — Samsung Chromebook 4 delivers a big 15.6-inch full HD display along with a Celeron processor, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage--twice as much as prior deal we saw at Walmart. Plus, it's rated for 10.5 hours of battery life and has Google Assistant built in.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 4K: was $999 now $599 @ Amazon Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 4K: was $999 now $599 @ Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 4K has dropped in price again. This 13.3-inch Galaxy Chromebook is thin, light, and speedy, with a gorgeous display. In our review, we found the battery life to be a little disappointing at around 6 hours, plus the weak hinge made using the included S Pen difficult. But for this price, it’s a solid buy. It packs a 13.-inch 4K display, Core i5-10210U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. You can get it cheapest on Amazon, where they have it in red and gray for $400 off.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360: was $1,499 now $1,009 w/ trade-in @ Samsung Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360: was $1,499 now $1,009 w/ trade-in @ Samsung

This is a great choice for a 2-in-1, packing good performance and battery life for a similar price to Apple’s MacBook Pro M1 and Dell’s XPS 13, with the addition of a touchscreen. In our review, we were impressed with how thin and light it was, while the included S Pen stylus is great for creatives. If you’re trading in a device, you can get it for as little as $1,009, and without a trade it's $1,199.

Appliances

Samsung 24" Top Control Built-In Dishwasher: was $999 now $899 @ Best Buy Samsung 24" Top Control Built-In Dishwasher: was $999 now $899 @ Best Buy

If you’re looking for a smart dishwasher, then look no further. The premium Samsung DW80R9950US is currently $100 off and features Wi-Fi connectivity, which lets you control and monitor it remotely from your phone. It’s also a quiet operator, rated at just 39dBa, and the door will release automatically at the end of the cycle to help the drying process. With 15 place settings, it’s more than big enough too.

Samsung DW80R7061US: was $899 now $799 @ Best Buy Samsung DW80R7061US: was $899 now $799 @ Best Buy

This premium design from Samsung is currently $100 off. It comes with a huge 15 place setting capacity — meaning it would suit a family, as well as a third rack to make the most use of the space. The controls are concealed on top to give it a minimalist finish. There are six wash cycles to choose from and the door will automatically open at the end of the cycle to help with drying.

Samsung Slide-in Gas Range: was $2,069 now $1,699 @ Best Buy Samsung Slide-in Gas Range: was $2,069 now $1,699 @ Best Buy

Samsung's attractive slide-in gas range has a large 6.0-cubic foot capacity, knobs that light up blue when the burners are on, and a Smart Dial that simplifies oven controls. Other features include an Air Fry setting, Wi-Fi, and compatibility with Alexa and Google Assistant. It also has a super-powerful 22,000 BTU burner for getting things hot in a flash. This deal knocks $370 off its price.