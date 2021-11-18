Can’t find RTX 3080 stock? Snag this Black Friday gaming laptop deal for $450 off

Black Friday deals are ramping up, with some of the biggest retailers already offering their top gaming gear for compelling prices. And if you're having trouble finding RTX 3080 stock, we just spotted a great deal on a gaming laptop that's hard to ignore.

Right now, Best Buy has the Gigabyte Aorus 15P on sale for $1,899. But before the four-digit price tag scares you off, this deal actually takes a whopping $450 off a model that features industry-leading components such as the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card and the 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU. You'll be saving 19% overall, so this one is definitely worth a look. Plus, you'll get a free token for one month of free Xbox Game Pass access.

Gigabyte Aorus 15P: was $2,349 now $1,899 @ Best Buy

This deal takes a whole $450 off the original price. The Gigabyte Aorus 15 has a superb set of specs, including a 15.6-inch LCD Full HD display, 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, GeForce RTX 3080 GPU, 32GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage.

Black Friday season is a great time to buy premium gaming laptops at discounted prices. Finding where to buy RTX 3080 graphics card in order to build a gaming PC is practically impossible right now, so many gamers are instead opting for portable gaming laptops or pre-built machines instead.

The Gigabyte Aorus 15P is one powerful laptop, sporting a beautiful 15.6-inch Full HD LCD display with a refresh rate of up to 240Hz. And with extremely thin bezels and IPS Level Anti-glare Display technology, you'll be able to enjoy some of your favorite TV shows and movies in the best quality possible.

This gaming beast is powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and features the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU. Thanks to such a powerful graphics card, your machine will easily handle everything from Microsoft Flight Simulator to Cyberpunk 2077.



This particular configuration also includes 32GB of RAM and an entire 1TB of SSD storage, meaning you'll have plenty of space to store memory-heavy AAA titles such as Call of Duty Vanguard.

The Aorus 15 comes with Windows 10 pre-installed, but it's capable of running Windows 11. Plus, this deal includes a free one-month Xbox Game Pass token, so that you can enjoy a wide library of gaming titles completely free of charge for a whole month.

Deals like this one are relatively rare so early in the Black Friday season, so be sure to act fast if you've already made up your mind. Otherwise, feel free to browse through our gaming laptop Black Friday deals coverage.