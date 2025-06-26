Act fast! Coursera is taking 50% off its annual plan

Coursera is an online course provider that works with universities and other organizations to offer courses on everything from learning a new language to learning how to code. Now that 4th of July sales are live, Coursera is offering an epic discount on its membership plan.

For a limited time, Coursera is offering its annual plan for just $199/year. That's 50% off and one of the best prices we've seen from Coursera.

Coursera was founded in 2012 by Daphne Koller and Andrew Ng. It was built to provide online learning experiences to learners around the world. The company has since grown into a global platform for online learning and career development that offers anyone, anywhere, access to online courses and degrees from top universities and companies.

Coursera Plus gives you unlimited access to 7,000+ courses for one all-inclusive price of $399/year. Right now that price has been slashed down to $199/year. This deal is valid through June 30 only.