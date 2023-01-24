Epic Super Bowl deal just knocked $200 off Bose Dolby Atmos soundbar

Looking to save big on a soundbar to partner with one of the best Super Bowl TV deals? You're in luck, because Amazon has one of our best Dolby Atmos soundbars with $200 off at the moment. And it has every feature you could want in a high-end soundbar.

Right now you can get the Bose Smart Soundbar 900 for $699 at Amazon (opens in new tab). The discounted price is available on both the black or white color options, and the same great deal can also be found at Best Buy (opens in new tab), Walmart (opens in new tab), and Crutchfield (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Bose Smart Soundbar 900 was $899 now $699 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Bose's first soundbar to support Dolby Atmos is now on sale. In our Bose Smart Soundbar 900 review, we said it has every feature you could want in a high-end soundbar. That includes multiroom audio, Alexa/Google Assistant support, and it can be expanded into a full home theater setup with add-on wireless Bose surrounds and a wired subwoofer. The sleek also design makes it perfect for medium-to-large TV screens. It's one of the best-performing Dolby Atmos soundbars and a great bargain with over 20% off.

The Bose Smart Soundbar 900 has a spot in our buying guide for the best Dolby Atmos soundbars. As the first Bose soundbar to support Dolby Atmos, this elegant model has a small footprint, and is easy to setup with plenty of options to help you tune the sound to your own surroundings.

Connectivity runs to one HDMI input and one optical digital audio input. It also supports Bluetooth and AirPlay 2 for wireless sources. It comes with Wi-Fi for a wireless connection to your network, or you can use the Ethernet port for a wired connection. There is also a connection for the Adaptiq microphone (used for automatic room correction), as well as 3.5mm input for a subwoofer connection.

Available in black or white, the soundbar has a glass top and metal grille that wraps around the front and sides. Otherwise, there’s very little adornment on the unit besides the Bose logo on front and two touch-sensitive buttons, one to activate the voice assistant and the other to mute the mic.

The Smart Soundbar 900 comes with a small remote. It can change the input, adjust the volume and access presets. If you use HDMI ARC, you can control the volume with your TV remote. For all other functions, you’ll need to launch the Bose Music app.

In terms of performance, the Bose performs well with movies, although our review mentioned that the addition of a subwoofer would give movie soundtracks a useful further boost. Dolby Atmos effects came across well, but bass levels can get a bit overzealous when playing music, but you can easily dive into the app to adjust the settings to match your taste.

All-in-all, the Bose is a very attractive and well-featured Dolby Atmos soundbar, and at 20% off it could be the perfect partner to one of these Super Bowl TV deals.