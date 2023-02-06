Boost Mobile knocks 50% off 5G data plan for your first month

The first Presidents' Day sales of the month are now live. If you're looking for phone deals that can help you save on your data plan, Boost Mobile is offering a killer deal right now.

For a limited time, Boost Mobile is knocking 50% off your first month of unlimited 5G data (opens in new tab). After discount, you'll pay just $12.50 for your first month. You'll also get a free SIM kit and free shipping, which saves you an extra $20. After your first month, you'll pay $25 per month for service.

Boost Mobile offers some of the best prepaid phone plans we've tested. Plans are generally affordable, flexible, and family friendly. Boost is a mobile virtual network operator. MVNOs provide cellular service using another carrier's towers — in this case T-Mobile. Although Boost used to be owned by Sprint, the company was sold to Dish as a result of the T-Mobile-Sprint merger.

Boost doesn't require service contracts and the prices you see include taxes and fees. The service works with most unlocked GSM phones. Make sure to check out our best Boost Mobile plans guide to pick out the right plan for you.